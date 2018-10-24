Andrew Jones Auctions' successful sale of DTLA Collections and Estates redefines the auction buying experience

German Expressionist painting of factory workers by Anton "Toni" Wolter (1879-1929) ($1,060).
Large suite of Michael Taylor "Montecito" garden furniture ($4,500).
Art Deco style patinated metal ceiling fixture in the manner of Edgar Brandt ($1,060).
The auction, held on October 21st, drew a diverse and enthusiastic crowd in the room and online achieving a sell through rate of 95 percent.
We continue to promote vintage and antique design and accessories as the ‘green’ choice for decorating. We look forward to the next sale in November.”
— Andrew Jones
/ -- Los Angeles - Continuing the success of its inaugural auction at Andrew Jones Auctions, the sustainable living and budget friendly DTLA Collections and Estates auction held on October 21 drew a diverse and enthusiastic crowd in the room and online achieving a sell through rate of 95%. The beautifully appointed gallery just a few blocks northeast of USC in downtown greeted clients like VIP’s as they enjoyed coffee, muffins and a complimentary lunch while shopping the varied offerings to suit every taste and pocket. There were some deals and steals to be had, but the sale also achieved impressive prices. A German Expressionist painting of factory workers by Anton “Toni” Wolter, 1879-1929 sold for $1,060 and an Italian School painting of a Venice canal at night realized $2,250. A large suite of Michael Taylor
“Montecito” garden furniture more than tripled its pre-auction estimate and sold for $4,500. An Art Deco style patinated metal ceiling fixture in the manner of Edgar Brandt
realized $1,060. An Art Nouveau pictorial marquetry tray by Emile Gallé achieved $800.
Commenting on the results of the auction, President and CEO, Andrew Jones said, “We attracted hundreds of bidders from around the globe and are delighted with the eagerness of those clients. We continue to promote vintage and antique design and accessories as the ‘green’ choice for decorating. We look forward to the next sale in November.”
The next auction Design for the Home and Garden will be held on November 18, which will feature the David and Barbara Hart Collection of World Art. International travelers and cultural explorers for decades, David and Barbara Hart have thoughtfully curated a range of unusual objects, accents, art and textiles from Mexico to the Philippines. Best of all the entire collection will be offered
without reserve. Among the highlights of the auction include an original pencil drawing of a cat by Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita (est. $2,000-4,000), an oil on panel painting of a Swiss valley by Albert Bierstadt (est. $6,000-8,000) as well as modern design, fine jewelry and watches, antiques, decor and accessories. The week-long preview begins on November 10.
