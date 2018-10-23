NASA, Space X & Virgin Galactic have new competition with start up TEAM MARS
Secret training footage from Antartica inside a Mars-simulation leaked online.ICE SHELF, ANTARCTICA, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elon Musk and Richard Branson aren’t the only ones diving into the privatized Space Race. According to multiple sources, a collection of wannabe-astronauts have been training in a remote region of Antarctica for three years in an effort to simulate life on Mars. Footage was captured by directors Steve O’Reilly and Andy Ferguson, while dog sledding in the region.
“We found three completely emaciated crew members and a fourth member of Team Mars living in a frozen yurt. We realized quickly we’d walked into something. We just didn’t know what,” Ferguson said.
“Andy and I are avid dog sledders. I mean, we love it! And we’ve met some of the nicest people on our trips. Even the ones that don’t like sleds,” O'Reilly said.
Anonymous sources expect the release of the secret footage throughout the universe in the form of a web series at www.teammarstv.com. Elon Musk and Richard Branson have neither refused nor agreed to go on record regarding these new competitors (nor have they been approached for comment).
TEAM MARS stars Benny Elledge (Broadway’s Waitress, The Detour, Knights of New Jersey), Andy Bustillos (Deadbeat, Divorce, Girls), Ikechukwu Ufomadu (Comedians To Watch 2018: Time Out NY, Ike at Night) Eleanor Boddie (Power of Attraction, Bourek) and Chris Lamberth (Jessica Jones, Last O.G., High Maintenance).
About the Creative Team:
According to his aunts and uncles, Steve O’Reilly is best known for his acting roles in The Prince and Me and a “seriously disturbing” horror film called My Little Eye. He has spent the last decade composing music for television, including Discovery Channel’s hit CA$H CAB. While he’s never worked on a sci-fi film, together with Ferguson he endeavoured to make his own. He’s reached out to hundreds of employees on both sides of the space race (NASA & Space X) and feels comfortable calling them LinkedIn friends. He has worked at Comedy Central and would work there again.
Andy Ferguson has built his career working at the intersection of sports and comedy, creating some of his mother’s favorite commercials for ESPN, Nike, the NBA and the NFL. His spot starring David Ortiz and Wally The Red Sox Green Monster was voted the #3 SportsCenter commercial of all time.
Together, O’Reilly and Ferguson created the award-winning short film GOING PUBLIC (a “romp-com” about two young parents spicing up their love life by attempting to have sex in public) and the webseries CO-OPeration (about a dysfunctional co-op board in New York City that featured 2 Dope Queens’ Phoebe Robinson and Roseanne’s Lecy Goranson).
www.teammarstv.com
