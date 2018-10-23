Florida Rental By Owners Announces AVROA Certification, OwnerRez Integration
Florida Rental By Owners announces certification and integration updates for seamless vacation rental bookings, now the #1 Owner Preferred Advertising PlatformTORONTO, CANADA, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of travelers flock to Florida’s beaches and attractions each year for vacation. Florida Rental By Owners (FLARBO) founders Nancy McAleer and Michele Totino have created a world-class vacation rental platform designed by owners for owners to meet the demand for vacation rentals. The interface pairs property owners and managers with travelers without the booking fees and commissions assessed by popular vacation rental websites, saving both parties a significant amount of money.
“Florida Rental By Owners is focused on building the best vacation rental website in the state of Florida,” says Co-Founder Nancy McAleer. “Each and every aspect of the website is geared towards benefiting the owner or property manager as well as the traveler.”
“The FLARBO platform offers the best direct booking option available on the vacation rental market today. Each owner is verified and screened for ownership before the listing goes live. We’ve created an advertising platform that doesn’t interfere with an owner’s conversion of the sale. Direct communication offers the unique position to for them to utilize the latest software in the industry like sending the traveler materials like insider guides, guest experience information and automated nurture emails where large OTA (online travel agencies) are severly lacking.”
“We don’t restrict our owners and managers to book on the FLARBO platform which gives them the opportunity to save money by utilizing their own cost effective payment platforms.”
Both McAleer and Totino are successful vacation rental owners and their commitment lies first and foremost with owners and property managers. This loyalty has resulted in the website becoming an Association of Vacation Rental Operators and Affiliates (AVROA) Certified Listing Service and integrating with OwnerRez, a property and booking management software company.
“We’re excited to partner with AVROA because their members are the perfect compliment to our ideal client: someone who cares deeply about the guest experience and their business,” says McAleer.
In light of the AVROA certification, members of AVROA can receive a discount of 10% off any subscription level when they list their properties on FLARBO.
The recent integration with OwnerRez is geared towards improving the booking process and ease of property management for owners and travelers, giving owners the ability to communicate directly with travelers through the software if they choose.
The booking management software integrates seamlessly with FLABRO and allows the owner to complete inquiries, bookings and manual tasks through the software while avoiding double bookings.
“Providing owners and travelers with direct communication allows for better conversions, more bookings and more savings for everyone,” states McAleer. “It’s a win-win scenario for everyone. We're seeing an abundance of bookings for our owners, in some cases contributing up to 75% of their rental reservations which is extremely exciting."
The website currently features an ever-growing database of more than 800+ quality vacation rental listings throughout the state of Florida. Accommodations range in price from luxury to budget-friendly rentals in addition to other niche vacation rentals such as boat and pet-friendly options.
About Florida Rental By Owners
Built by owners for owners, Florida Rental By Owners (FLARBO) is a digital vacation rental platform that connects homeowners and property managers with travelers through an easy-to-use interface. Through FLARBO, travelers have access to a growing database of 800+ quality vacation homes without the traveler fees charged by other large vacation rental websites.
