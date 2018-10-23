Women on the Block Goes to Singapore FinTech Week

WOTB's inaugural conference in Brooklyn, NY WOTB is the world's premier gathering for Women in Blockchain

Building on the most buzzed about diversity event of the year, Women on the Block expands globally with a powerful presence at Singapore FinTech Week.

Women on the Block is the most powerful conference I've attended in the tech space. Instead of talking about being women in blockchain, we were just women talking about blockchain.” — Kelsey Cole, WOTB delegate

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 23, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, NY: Women on the Block is pleased to announce the “ Women on the Block Asia ” Blockchain Conference taking place at 80RR in Singapore on 14 November,2018.Women on the Block presents a day of learning and thought leadership around blockchain technology. The full day conference will begin at 9:00 am with speakers on topics including Blockchain 101, how to launch a blockchain startup or to be an investor in one, blockchain and law, coding and smart contracts, financial inclusion and economic development and other use cases of blockchain. The conference will also feature keynote speakers unique to the blockchain, cryptography, and digital assets space.The conference will begin with opening keynote speaker Lesly Goh, CTO of the World Bank and board member of the Singapore Government Technology Agency. Confirmed speakers also include encryption specialist Lin Hsin Hsin, CTO of SpaceGraph™.app, founder of the first virtual museum in the world in 1994, and the first person in the world that authored the phenomenon of cryptocurrency in 1996. Over 30 speakers are expected to be featured during the full-day event.Women on the Block is also pleased to announce a community partnership with the Singapore FinTech Festival, taking place from 12-16 November 2018. In the spirit of empowering women in the fintech and blockchain industries, Women on the Block strives to keep the price of admission tickets reasonable and the conference accessible to all. All genders are welcome. A portion of the net proceeds will be donated to educational programs and to provide future scholarships to Women on the Block events to support girls and women in technology.Further information on the event to follow at www.womenontheblock.io For press or media, please contact press@womenontheblock.io.For general questions and inquiries, please contactinfo@womenontheblock.io.ABOUT WOMEN ON THE BLOCKWomen on the Block was created by blockchain enthusiasts to promote diversity, inclusion, and empowerment of women in technology. Our goal is to educate and empower women to become involved in the emerging and disruptive blockchain industry. The event features women thought leaders in the blockchain community. The concept of having all women speakers was designed to highlight and recognize the contributions and innovations of women across the blockchain industry globally. Portions of net proceeds will be donated to support women and girls in technology.For more information, please visit the website https://www.womenontheblock.io or email questions to info@womenontheblock.io.

