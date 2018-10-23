Sword Active Risk expands into South Korea with partner SNS Eng
SNS Eng provides specialist enterprise risk management and systems engineering consulting services to its customers in the defense, aerospace, railway, plant, steel and engineering sectors, services which complement and are supported by Active Risk Manager. High profile clients of SNS Eng include: DAPA, ADD, KARI, HHI, DSME, HHIC, STX, KRRI, KAERI, KEPCO E&C, Hanwha, Hanwha System, KRISO, and Hyundai Wia.
Park Jong-sun, CEO of SNS Eng said; “There is a growing realisation by leading organizations in South Korea that enterprise risk management supports better business decisions and ultimately helps to create better stakeholder value. Being able to provide this powerful software platform, Active Risk Manager, will enable us to provide advice and guidance to our clients that is ultimately actionable, which gives us a huge advantage.”
Charlie Longridge, Director of Partnerships for Sword Active Risk commented; “We are delighted to be working with the team at SNS Eng. Their specialist knowledge and contacts within the local market will enable us to gain traction within this vibrant and growing economy. Our co-marketing programs have been designed to enable our resellers to add value to the Active Risk Manager proposition, increase sales engagement with their customers and to provide significant additional revenue opportunities.”
This new agreement follows on from the launch of Sword Active Risk’s Partner Program for Risk Consultants which was announced in July 2017 and further underlines the company’s stated commitment to and participation in the risk community.
The final leg of Sword Active Risk’s Global Conference series for ARM customers, risk practitioners and risk consultants takes place in Sydney on 1 November 2018. To register for a place please visit: http://www.armgcc.com/sydney/
