World’s First Radar Shield Board for Arduino Released by OmniPreSense
Plug-in board provides long-range radar motion and speed detection for ArduinoSAN JOSE, CA, USA, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniPreSense Corporation, an innovative supplier of Short-Range Radar (SRR) sensors, today announces the first radar sensor shield board that plugs directly into Arduino boards. A new upgrade to the OPS241 radar sensor allows a direct Arduino connection, bringing new capabilities to the popular DIY solution. The OPS241 plus an Arduino can enable unique electronic systems for motion detection, reporting speed, or direction of objects in the field of view.
The OPS241 and OPS242 are complete single board radar sensors capable of detecting objects up to 25m away. They have a beam width of approximately 78 wide which can be reduced to 26 with one of the electromagnetic lens enclosures OmniPreSense provides.
Arduino boards are one of the most popular processor boards for the DIY market. Its simple tools, code, and low cost has caused Arduino to be use in thousands of applications. Until today, there have not been any direct plug-in radar solutions. Now DIY enthusiasts can quickly build systems such as smart motion detectors that filter detection based on the speed or monitor the speed and direction of foot traffic.
“Arduino boards are the de facto standard for the do-it-yourself community,” stated Rob Frizzell, CEO and co-founder of OmniPreSense. “We’re pleased to ship the first radar sensor shield boards for Arduino and enable them with the unique capabilities radar provides.”
Pricing and Availability
The OPS241-A and OPS242-A radar sensors are available from OmniPreSense via its website (www.omnipresense.com) and its distribution partners. They are priced at $169 and $189 respectively in single unit.
Based in San Jose, CA, OmniPreSense provides short range radar for sensing a safer world. OmniPreSense is a Techstars funded company, having recently completed the Techstars Autonomous Technology Accelerator.
