PUBLISHING NEWS: New Co-Op Model Avoids Predatory Publishers and Self Pubbing
CIRCUIT BREAKER BOOKS: Help Deserving Books From Being OverlookedPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinnie Kinsella of VK Book Publishing Services and Jessie Glenn of Mindbuck Media Book Publicity have teamed up to create CIRCUIT BREAKER BOOKS, a cultivated independent publishing company focused on keeping great independent books from being overlooked or self published. We combine great authors and great publishing professionals with one goal in mind: discoverability.
CIRCUIT BREAKER BOOKS' objective is publishing industry quality books for deserving authors who, by having a reputable publisher, have a chance for greater recognition and a wider audience. Authors accepted by CIRCUIT BREAKER BOOKS retain all royalties and rights. Unlike hybrid publishing companies who hire cheap, entry level freelancers for editing and design, CIRCUIT BREAKER BOOKS works only with established professionals in editing, design, distribution, publicity, awards submissions and more.
Our team of publishing professionals in Portland, Oregon, is renowned for their quality, candor, and teamwork. Authors can be assured that CIRCUIT BREAKER BOOK’S guidance with their manuscript represents the highest quality of industry professionalism and creativity.
CIRCUIT BREAKER BOOKS neither marks up for editing, design, and publicity from external freelancers nor takes royalties from authors. With a co-op model in mind and a lofty goal of sharing promising voices, chosen authors work directly with Jessie Glenn and Vinnie Kinsella’s established companies and illustrious editors.
CIRCUIT BREAKER BOOKS is currently accepting submissions for our first release season in 2019. We are looking for smart, readable fiction and creative non-fiction. We are not accepting business books, self-help or prescriptive non-fiction. CIRCUIT BREAKER BOOKS is particularly interested in centering marginalized voices.
###
Jessie Glenn
Mindbuck Media/Circuit Breaker Books
5039988770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn