Study attributed to Thomas Gainsborough titled The Honourable Mrs. Graham will headline Woodshed's November 1st auction

Study attributed to Thomas Gainsborough (Br., 1727-1788), titled The Honourable Mrs. Graham. Untitled oil on panel abstract painting attributed to Joaquin Torres Garcia (Uruguayan, 1874-1949). Acrylic and oil stick on canvas attributed to Jean-Michel Basquiat (Am., 1960-1988), titled Cut Off. Stylized rendering of Mick Jagger attributed to Andy Warhol (Am., 1928-1987), signed front and back. Tempera and gouache on paper attributed to Clause Monet (Fr., 1840-1926), titled Waterlilies, signed.

It's a study for perhaps the renowned English painter’s most intricate and recognizable composition and one of the finest examples of 18th century portraiture.

Discovering the under-drawing on what we believe to be Gainsborough's oil study for The Honourable Mrs. Graham led to the creation of this select grouping of historic artists.” — Bruce Wood