Pro Cheer Events Launches Affordable, Low Stress Competitions to Fill Need in the Mid-Atlantic Cheer Market
New 2018-2019 Cheer Competition Dates AnnouncedGAITHERSBURG, MD, USA, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro Cheer Events, a new, independent cheer competition company, has announced two brand new events for the 2018-2019 cheer season. Pro Cheer Events was founded to fill a need in the competitive cheer industry for affordable, low stress competitions. As cheer seasons become longer and more expensive in the race for bids, Pro Cheer offers a fun break from the intense, high-stress pursuit. Teams now have a place to try out new choreography, increased difficulty or new tumble passes to prepare for the more demanding bid competitions, Summit or Worlds.
“We are really excited to bring these two events to the greater Mid-Atlantic area,” said Joe Vecchioni, seasoned cheer veteran and Co-Founder of Pro Cheer Events. “There is always a need for fun, affordable competitions, and with quality judging being a major factor, affordability plays a part.”
The new Maryland-based cheer event company will host one event in January and one event in March. The Pro Cheer Winter Classic will be held Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Hood College. The Pro Cheer Challenge will take place on March 24, 2019, also at Hood College. The unified scoring grids will be used at all Pro Cheer Events. Allstar, Prep, Novice, Rec and School teams are all welcome.
“The Mid-Atlantic cheer market has so many great events. We’re introducing the Pro Cheer brand to provide a low stress option for teams to have fun and prepare for the more competitive competitions,” says Tanya Leyderman, Co-Founder of Pro Cheer Events. “We are here to celebrate the athletes and their accomplishments and support the cheerleading industry as a whole.”
For more information on Pro Cheer Events, please visit www.procheerevents.com.
All media inquiries can contact Tanya Leyderman at register@procheerevents.com.
Tanya Leyderman
Pro Cheer Events
(301) 787-2404
