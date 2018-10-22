ValueText SMS RELEASE FIRST EVER SMS FOLLOW UP FEATURE FOR SALESFORCE

ValueText release new features like SMS Follow up, recurring schedules and Campaigns which help sales and support teams to gain better communication with leads.

HYDERABAD, TN, INDIA, October 22, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- ValueText www.valuetext.io has release first ever SMS followup features for the salesforce, this will save time for sales and support teams.This is the unique feature of ValueText.With all new feature sales team can communicate faster with leads.Our banking customer has gain good result with the new features of the app. Earlier they used to send 1 text messages to leads after they sign up to remind to fill the loan form. With the new feature they have setup follow up message which automatically send different text messages on different sequence like 1,3,7,10 day to follow up them.With the new feature they are closing more leads. Earlier they have teams to follow up leads manually.Now ValueText is saving their time and closing more leads faster.Valuetext is planed to release sequence feature for sales team and very soon they are bringing whatsApp integration for salesforce.ValueText is 5 Star rated app at AppExchange with better comments.ValueText is providing two months free trail and you can find the link here ( https://goo.gl/JrPk9r ) to install it from appExchange.ValueText in the salesforce AppExchange: