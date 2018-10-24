Allentown Charter School Seeking Community Volunteers
Executive Education Charter School in Allentown plays an active role in the community.
Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown seeking volunteers.ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Education Academy Charter School is seeking volunteers to help run its community programs and student activities.
With over 1,300 students and dozens of clubs and activities students can participate in, volunteers who dedicate their time play an important role when it comes to the impact the Allentown charter school has.
A number of volunteers are needed for a variety of events both in and out of the classroom. EEACS holds annual food and clothing drives and participates in local festivals like Musikfest.
“We are thankful for our community volunteers,” says Robert Lysek, Founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school. “They help make a difference in the lives of our students and help make the school the community staple we strive for it to be.”
Community members wishing to volunteer with the school must pass criminal background checks and complete a PA Child Abuse History Clearance. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/volunteer-requirements/.
About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.
Bruce Johnson
Executive Education Academy Charter School
610-841-7044 Ext. 2046
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
The Community Impact of Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown