Teleopti invited onto Cisco SolutionPlus Program
Cisco customers and partners now can access a best-of-breed cloud Workforce Management solution on the Cisco Systems global price list
Vasili Triant, General Manager and Vice President Customer Care, Cisco said, “At Cisco, we want to offer our customers choices, and also help them move with the market to increasingly more integrated solutions and cloud services through an open, integrated ecosystem. With the addition of Teleopti WFM Cloud to the SolutionsPlus program, our partners and customers now have direct access to a best-of-breed WFM solution from a company with years of proven success deploying WFM in the cloud, both in local markets and across the globe.”
Cisco SolutionsPlus places a select set of Cisco compatible products and related services on the Cisco Systems price list, enabling customers to order directly through the Cisco ecosystem. Teleopti products included in the program complement and augment Cisco's advanced technology portfolio to enable partners to create complete solutions for their contact center customers.
Teleopti WFM Cloud delivers a functionality-rich platform for workforce forecasting, scheduling and management to improve operational accuracy and efficiency, employee engagement and customer satisfaction. With more than ten years’ experience in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market, Teleopti continues to focus solely on WFM to provide the best product, delivery and support to help partners and their customers excel at workforce management.
Olle Düring, CEO at Teleopti added, “Following Teleopti’s long relationship and development collaboration with Cisco, and Cisco channels, we are delighted to expand our reach and make it easier for all Cisco channels to order Teleopti WFM Cloud directly from Cisco. Our listing on the SolutionsPlus program is recognition that together Teleopti and Cisco can ensure transformative WFM solutions providing value and efficiency combined with a remarkable customer experience worldwide. Organizations using Teleopti’s workforce management solution see the positive work-life benefits for their staff and research studies show that Teleopti customers are 23% more efficient than other contact centers.”
All products available under the SolutionsPlus program have been subjected to a rigorous process of feature and interoperability testing and have been certified to be compatible with current Cisco products for which they are integrated, both now and in the future.
Learn more about the opportunities of Teleopti WFM Cloud on Cisco SolutionsPlus on the Teleopti website.
