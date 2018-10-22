Dr. Victoria Mondloch Continues to be Featured on CUTV News Radio as a Leader in Women's Health

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUTV News Radio proudly continues its 12-part radio series featuring Dr. Victoria Mondloch, every Wednesday at 12pm Eastern, from now until December 12th. Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters host this exciting and informative series.

Dr. Victoria Mondloch is a practicing physician with over 30 years of experience specializing in women’s health, family medicine and preventive health and wellness. An OBGYN by training, today Dr. Mondloch describes herself as a wellness physician, partnering with her patients to deliver the best healthcare possible.

“We need physicians to empower patients and educate them on the best ways to get healthy, be healthy and stay healthy,” says Dr. Mondloch.

According to Dr. Mondloch, the foundation of health is hormonal balance, which traditional western medicine too often ignores, overlooks or outright dismisses. Dr. Mondloch says hormones should be the first thing we examine.

This is especially important for young adolescent girls entering puberty, but pediatrician offices are not set up to adequately meet the adolescent’s needs. They need to feel not only engaged, but listened to, and above all, educated.

“My shift in approach is that I feel nobody addresses or educates the adolescent,” says Dr. Mondloch. “They are the forgotten females. So many physicians don’t take the time to educate them or their mothers, but who else is going to teach a young girl who has just had her first period about hormones? Where is this teaching going to come from?”

That’s why Dr. Mondloch wrote Blossoming: Becoming a Woman, an owner’s manual for the transition from young adult to womanhood. Blossoming offers mothers and daughters the groundbreaking truth about becoming a woman that they won’t find on the internet.

“I’m putting a face to the science. If your daughter has too little progesterone, that’s why she has crampy periods that are irregular. There are symptoms that go with those symptoms that can be measured, and if you can measure it, you can address it.”

“I want every woman, every mom and their adolescent daughter, to understand that there’s a resource they can go to,” says Dr. Mondloch. “If this book doesn’t help, they can go to their gynecologist, and if the gynecologist doesn’t help, they can contact me directly.”

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Dr. Victoria Mondloch, visit www.victoriajmondlochmdsc.com