MYTOZ launches worldwide service for monetizing attention
Stockholm-based MYTOZ launches a new way attention is earned and spent by advertisers - allowing users to monetize their attention into rewards and productsSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gone are the days in which your attention is monetized solely for the gain of corporations - attention unwillingly given to the thousands of advertisements every day, adding up to more than 15% of the time you spend online.
MYTOZ believes that attention is in itself a form of currency. As an advertiser, you earn it and spend it with your users and, if not careful - you can lose it as well. However, this attention is unwillingly acquired from users without any gain to the end user whatsoever.
“No one has done this before”, says Ian Petras, CMO of MYTOZ. “Others have tried, but have limited success to their services merely rewarding the user with imaginary internet points. MYTOZ plans to uses those points and currency to allow the user to buy products directly from the MYTOZ webshop - as well as planning to launch completely free mobile phones in the long-term future of the company.
The service itself is composed of two parts: a mobile application and a website which contains the shop. The user installs the application and without any other settings - starts earning immediately by having tailored product offers displayed directly on their phone screen - when they want it, as they want it, for as long as they want it. These are highly relevant product offers - and not a bulk collection of ads.
The service is a first for advertisers as well - having massive advantages over existing platforms. By collating the exact data that the user interacts with, MYTOZ is able to build very exact persona and offer targeting options which have been so far unavailable for most businesses - leading to lower spend and a much higher marketing ROI overall.
About MYTOZ
Founded in 2015 by Rolf Lundqvist, MYTOZ has set to building an alternative infrastructure from which both advertisers and those seeing the ads can benefit, instead of the one-sided economy of advertising we have today in the world. We believe that the Internet itself was largely fueled by advertisements and that making this process work for both sides will only serve to fuel a renewed desire for online innovation and the digital economy. We support free speech and the right of anyone to monetize their attention - be it the advertiser or the user. Long term, MYTOZ A.B plans on releasing worldwide free mobile phones equipped with free data plans.
