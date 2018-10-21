Jann Klose Reveals The Music Video For Latest Single “Love High”
Jann Klose reveals the music video for his latest single, “ Love High”, shot in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watch the music video for “Love High” here: https://youtu.be/fX6R03ZMEbY
The music video for Jann Klose's “Love High” - the second single off his latest studio album “In Tandem” - came together after Jann reached out his friend, collaborator, and Tony Award winning choreographer, Yo-EL Cassell. Now a professor at Boston University, Yo-EL connected Jann with recent BU graduates Director/Producer Klaudyna Astramowicz and Director of Photography Wyatt Ward. Both came onboard to create the music video for “Love High” which features several NYC-based dancers and actors. The shoot took place in a single day in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and centers around a dreamscape setting in which the lead character connects with lovers of the past and future during a daydream. Edited by Deijah Lee-Carroll, the world premiere of the video took place Oct 14th at the famed NYC venue The Cutting Room.
“'Love High' is about that moment in a relationship where you realize the physical aspect will most likely outweigh the emotional! You reach a point in the relationship where you have to let go because it can only go so far,” explains Klose.
Klose gathered some of SA's top musicians while recording “Love High” and the single features Sakhile Nkosi (who also performs with AKA) on bass, Ezra Erasmus (Idols SA, John Legend) on keys, Leagan Breda (Lira, Trevor Noah) on drums and Raymond Green (Idols SA) on featured electric guitar. Produced by RJ Benjamin, mixed by Rici Martins and mastered by Ben Kesler.
Jann Klose also announces all the dates for the “In Tandem” Acoustic SA Tour. Catch him live at the following venues:
Cape Town Leg
Thu, 15 Nov: Café Roux, Noordhoek, Cape Town
Ticket Price: R130
Tickets on sale from webtickets
Sat, 17 Nov: Masterclass at Music Exchange, Cape Town
Sat, 17 Nov: The House Of Machines, Cape Town
Sun, 18 Nov: Cottage Club, Kommetjie
Gauteng Leg
Wed, 21 Nov: Rusty Hook, Honeydew, Johannesburg
Thu, 22 Nov: Café Barcelona, Pretoria
Ticket Prices: Limited Tickets on Pre-sale at R80 from https://www.howler.co.za/JannKlose22Nov
Remainder available at the door on the night at R100
**Space is VERY limited, so get your tickets now
Fri, 23 Nov: The Local Culture, Greenside, Johannesburg
Ticket Prices: Limited Tickets on Pre-sale at R80 from https://www.howler.co.za/JannKlose23Nov
Remainder available at the door on the night at R100
**Space is VERY limited, so get your tickets now
Sun, 25 Nov: 11am - The Local Market At Silverstar, Krugersdorp
Sun, 25 Nov: 2pm - Beerhouse, Fourways
Jann Klose is elated to have his brand-new studio album “In Tandem” released worldwide. Fans can download and stream the album, which features a selection of top South African artists such as Karen Zoid and Tamara Dey, on their favorite digital platform. “In Tandem” also features a duet between Jann and legendary Renaissance vocalist Annie Haslam on a cover version of Peter Gabriel's “Don't Give Up,” which has also been released as a single.
The wait is finally over after almost a year's worth of work going into the writing and recording of the album, and Jann is ready for people to hear all the songs on “In Tandem”! “I am so excited to release 'In Tandem' to the world! Making this album has been the most beautiful creative experience of my life and career thus far. Working with all these great guest artists from three continents has opened my mind in ways I never expected. I think this is my most honest work to date and I hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we did making it.”
Watch the music video for “Take Me 2 Forever”: https://youtu.be/1Z3WHpXIPS8
Jann spent time in SA last year recording his 6th studio album in partnership with the Academy of Sound Engineering, in addition to lending his time and supporting the work of Desmond Tutu's TutuDesk foundation. The album features a selection of SA's finest with RJ Benjamin as producer, songwriting contributions from James Stewart (The Usual), Ziyon (Liquideep), Karen Zoid (who also features on the song she co-wrote), and collab feature from Tamara Dey.
To purchase Jann Klose's “In Tandem”: http://smarturl.it/JannKloseInTandem ;
