Reshoring Institute Publishes Five Additional State Economic Profiles to Help Companies Find Manufacturing Locations

Profiles are designed to be compared side-by-side, to aid companies determined to bring manufacturing back to America.

“With the current turbulence in global trade and tariffs, companies are seriously evaluating reshoring manufacturing. This process includes finding an attractive and suitable location for factories.” — Rosemary Coates, Executive Director

SILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reshoring Institute https://reshoringinstitute.org today announced another significant milestone in completing and publishing State Economic Profiles to assist companies in location decisions. Profiles have been added for Louisiana, Utah, Alaska, New York, and Connecticut. The new profiles can be found here: https://reshoringinstitute.org/reshoring-knowledge-library/state-profiles

“We are delighted that we have now published 25 profiles to assist companies in evaluating locations for their next manufacturing site,” said Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute. “These profiles provide important information to be considered for factory locations,” she said.

“The profiles are carefully designed to be compared side-by-side. We know of no other side-by-side comparisons like this, to aid companies determined to bring manufacturing back to America or to expand their operations here. We are honored to host this important information for the States,” Ms. Coates said.

Tax incentives, grants, loans, and other important state economic metrics are included to aid reshoring companies in these complex location decisions. The profiles are completely free and available for download here: https://reshoringinstitute.org/reshoring-knowledge-library/state-profiles

“Several more State Economic Profiles are in-process,” said Alex Levy, Director at the Reshoring Institute. “We know this is a major undertaking for the State Economic Development Organizations, and we really appreciate their efforts in assisting companies by providing this very useful information.”

To date, the Reshoring Institute has published the following State Economic Profiles:

• Alabama

• Alaska

• Arkansas

• California

• Colorado

• Connecticut

• Iowa

• Kansas

• Louisiana

• Maryland

• Minnesota

• Mississippi

• Missouri

• Nebraska

• New York

• Nevada

• New Mexico

• North Carolina

• North Dakota

• South Carolina

• Utah

• Vermont

• Virginia

• Washington

• Wisconsin



The Reshoring Institute assists companies with location evaluation and recommendations, tariff strategies, and total cost of ownership modeling. Through reshoring consulting, research, networking, and implementation coordination, the Reshoring Institute helps to bring cost-effective manufacturing back to the United States. The State Economic Profiles support companies seeking this assistance.



About the Reshoring Institute:

The Reshoring Institute, a 501c3 non-profit organization, offers free, downloadable research from our website, created and curated by graduate student interns from the University of San Diego, Santa Clara University, University of Southern California, St. Louis University and Rutgers University. We also offer personalized consulting assistance at reasonable fees. The Institute’s mission is to provide research and support for companies bringing manufacturing and services back to America and to educate student interns about the business of manufacturing. For more information, contact Rosemary Coates, Executive Director, at rcoates@ReshoringInstitute.org

