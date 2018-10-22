WishYoo launches a New Platform for Celebrating Worldwide
A 360 solution to save the time, money and the environmentSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - More than 7 billion paper greeting cards are sold every year
- E-cards are not working in their current format as they lack emotional value and personalization
- Millions of trees are cut every year to make paper cards, which are thrown away most of the times
A solution to this situation was long overdue, and Wishyoo was conceived as the technology that could bring the value and personalization of traditional greeting cards into the electronic world. At the beginning of its design WishYoo was all about convenience, but as research advanced, it was realized that a deeper solution was needed. The WishYoo platform had to put a stop to the destruction of millions of trees every year, by teaching people to use a cool, convenient and intuitive new tool.
WishYoo has been created to address these issues while allowing users to celebrate and share special days in a creative and engaging way. Unlike a regular e-card, WishYoo invites families, friends and colleagues (or the general public) to commonly send a handwritten card for a birthday, anniversary, appreciation day or any other event.
A XXI century greeting platform has to be a solution that can add value to the person who receives a card, as well as to those who want to sign it. WishYoo is that new breed of e-card that addresses the situation of people driving, parking, buying and sending individual cards that often end up in the trash.
WishYoo offers a solution to each one of this problems and also offers users the possibility of adding individual voice messages to their dedications, and even a chorus made from many voices joined by our proprietary technology. On WishYoo, users can post common gift or gift-cards, or donate their cards to the charity of their choice. Donations set up on WishYoo go directly to the charity’s website and WishYoo does not make any money or commission from them.
Therefore, the WishYoo platform has the power to unite families, friends and colleagues from around the world, or to engage the whole country in celebrating national or international events by marking a card “Public.”
Businesses can also benefit from WishYoo. Nowadays hospitals and corporations apply lots of time and effort to pass around cards to celebrate employees (and customers) birthdays, get-wells, anniversaries or to recognize a job well done. For them, WishYoo B2B offers an efficient way to make cards with two mouse clicks. WishYoo cards are also a great community marketing tool that will reach people at an emotional level and won’t fade with the passage of time.
Today the WishYoo platform has been used by celebrities like Oprah, Steven Spielberg, Nicole Kidman, Je-Lo, Ezra miller, Julia Roberts, Zendaya and more than 150 others, to celebrate the Anniversary of the Golden Globes and other important events.
But not only celebrities use WishYoo. Teachers and kids in the U.S. another countries have started to use their own birthdays to fundraise for their class using WishYoo Cards.
Wishyoo helps you preserve the memories of those special events while saving our forests and helping others.
For more information please contact the WishYoo team at contact@wishyoo.com.
