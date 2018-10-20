U.S. group honors Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques with Nelson Mandela Humanitarian Award in Riyadh
For the Zayed Mile initiative in Year of Zayed, South African Arts International highlights one Arab country that Sheikh Zayed embraced & it's current leaderNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South African Arts International (SAAI) is pleased to announce during the Year of Zayed, it's highest honor - The Nelson Mandela Humanitarian Award recipient is Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
King Salman is being recognized for championing the Spirit of Humanity worldwide. Through his vision, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has no boundaries in helping humanity and remains a pivotal leading partner in Global Coalition to defeat ISIS.
The award will be hand delivered to officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 3, 2018.
As part of the Zayed Mile initiative for Year of Zayed, South African Arts International is highlighting one Arab country that Sheikh Zayed embraced, which stood the test of time and it's current leader. For that, South African Arts International salutes the relations between United Arab Emirates (UAE) - Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud formed a strong bond early on, which today is enhanced with the newly formed Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council. Sheikh Zayed was a man of wise words who once stated "Arab oil can never be dearer than Arab blood".
With the harsh elements of summer heat in UAE ended, South African Arts International will culminate the Zayed Mile on UAE 47th Anniversary this December 2, 2018. The first leg of the Zayed Mile, a four day, 250 mile bike ride from Queens, New York to Montauk Point, Long Island to the United Nations Headquarters in New York City was completed in July by Don Victor Mooney, a dual national of USA and Equatorial Guinea, currently living Queens. The purpose was to highlight Sheikh Zayed environmental legacy.
Starting late November from the United Arab Emirates with seven ghaf trees – the national tree of the UAE in tow, the second half of the Zayed Mile will have Don Victor Mooney undertaking a bike ride from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. The seven ghaf trees will symbolize and celebrate Sheikh Zayed vision of uniting all seven Emirates and will be planted in the capital city. At the conclusion, the bike, trailer, banners and awards from New York officials will be presented to Year of Zayed organizers.
Don Victor Mooney will depart from Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum House, former residential quarters of Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, former ruler of Dubai. He'll make another stop at Al Ain Palace Museum before heading to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The journey is expected to take four days. Don Mooney fly's from New York's JFK airport on November 25 aboard Saudi Arabian Airlines to Dubai.
South African Arts International (SAAI)
Since 1994, SAAI mission is to promote multi-media events in venues all over the world; to exhibit the works of artists, artisans, musicians, scholars and professionals that is owned by others, and facilitate worldwide cultural understanding; to disseminate and exchange international art and culture; to provide scholarships, sponsor cultural events and artistic seminars.
