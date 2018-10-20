TEAM NUVISION Recognized as the #1 Team in RE/MAX California Region

Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team SOLD more homes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEAM NUVISION – Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team with RE/MAX TITANIUM, ranked No. 1 overall in the California Region for total sales volume in 2018 Q3. This is the third year that TEAM NUVISION – Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team has been recognized for their annual sales volume.

TEAM NUVISION – Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team is composed of 20 Outside Sales Team, 8 Inside Sales Team, and 12 admin support team members. This well-versed group of real estate professionals has extensive experience in San Gabriel Valley, greater Los Angeles county, and all Southern California real estate market.

“Each member of our team has worked diligently to achieve this high honor in the market,” said Rudy L Kusuma, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX TITANIUM. “Ranking Number 1 in California for annual sales volume is a tremendous accomplishment and I’m extremely proud that our team continues to raise the bar in real estate in California and in the region.”

To learn more about TEAM NUVISION - Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team, please visit http://www.TeamNuVision.net

