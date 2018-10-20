TEAM NUVISION Recognized as the #1 Team in RE/MAX California Region

Issued by RE/MAX TITANIUM

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEAM NUVISION – Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team with RE/MAX TITANIUM, ranked No. 1 overall in the California Region for total sales volume in 2018 Q3. This is the third year that TEAM NUVISION – Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team has been recognized for their annual sales volume.

TEAM NUVISION – Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team is composed of 20 Outside Sales Team, 8 Inside Sales Team, and 12 admin support team members. This well-versed group of real estate professionals has extensive experience in San Gabriel Valley, greater Los Angeles county, and all Southern California real estate market.

“Each member of our team has worked diligently to achieve this high honor in the market,” said Rudy L Kusuma, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX TITANIUM. “Ranking Number 1 in California for annual sales volume is a tremendous accomplishment and I’m extremely proud that our team continues to raise the bar in real estate in California and in the region.”

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

