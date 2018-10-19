Nene Musik Productions, Llc. Announced The Winner Of The 2018 Best Boutique Artist Management Agency LUX Magazine Award

United Kingdom's LUXlife Magazine announces Nene Musik Productions, Llc. as the Winner Of The 2018 Best Boutique Artist Management Agency – South East USA

Nene Musik is extremely honored and proud to receive the 2018 Best Boutique Artist Management Agency – South East USA – LUXlife Magazine Award” — Ruben Dario Martinez (CEO of Nene Musik)

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A luxurious lifestyle demands diversified endeavors to divert the attention and entertain guests. Therefore, LUXlife magazine is placing those responsible for these diversions in the spotlight, from those familiar with standing center stage to those more comfortable pointing the light.

Commenting on the success of the awards and their deserving winners, Kaven Cooper, Coordinator, stated: “From the traditional theatre and operas to traveling the globe, hosting galas and events to obtaining the latest gadgets or attending personal improvement courses, it takes a great deal of time and effort, with an immense workforce, to cater to the myriad of interests of those with extensive resources. As such, I am proud to showcase each and every one of my incredible winners and wish them even greater success as they continue their journey in the fast-paced entertainment market.”

To find out more about these prestigious awards, and the dedicated establishments that have been selected for them, please visit http://www.lux-review.com/ where you can view our winner's supplement and full winners list. https://www.lux-review.com/winners/nene-musik-productions-llc/

“Nene Musik is extremely honored and proud to receive the 2018 Best Boutique Artist Management Agency – South East USA – LUXlife Magazine Award. We would like to thank all of the Celebrities, DJ’s, Recording Artists, Talent Buyers, Venues, Agents, Managers, Record Labels as well as our clients in Television, Radio, Print and Social Media for making this possible. A special thank you to Hannah Stevenson, Kaven Cooper and the LUX Magazine staff for the Incredible honor” says Ruben Dario Martinez (CEO of Nene Musik).

About LUX Life Magazine:

United Kingdom's LUX Life, is a bimonthly luxury lifestyle magazine that offers subscribers a glimpse into the world of the glamorous. Spanning the highest net worth individuals from around the world, LUX Life readers are a distinct breed. They know what they like and are willing to pay for it. As such, LUX showcases the products, services, attractions, and events that will appeal to them. Some of the world’s most internationally renowned brands, individuals and products are highlighted in LUX magazine so that their esteemed readers will find everything they need to truly live the life they deserve.

About Nene Musik Productions, Llc.:

Nene Musik Productions, Llc. (http://www.nenemusik.com) was established in 1989. Today, it is a boutique Artist Management and Consulting Agency that services Multi-Platinum Recording Artists, International DJ's and Celebrities. La Bouche, Dennis Rodman, Cascada, Frank Reyes, Milly Quezada and the production team Tune~Adik's are just of few on Nene Musik's client roster. Nene Musik's experience and commitment to excellence have earned them the reputation as one of the best Artist Management / Consulting companies in the World.

For Interviews contact: 1.772.882.7029 or promo@nenemusik.com