Red Hat Awards Crossvale Commercial Application Platform Partner of the Year.

Crossvale has been named 2018 North America Commercial Application Platform Partner of the Year by Red Hat.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossvale was presented with the 2018 North America Commercial Application Platform Partner of the Year award by Red Hat. The announcement was made at the Red Hat North America Partner Conference held in Maryland on October 10th.

The award, recognizing excellence in modernizing application platforms, was accepted by Jose Alonso, Crossvale’s Chief Technology Officer. “We are very honored to be given this award as it shows that our hard work and dedication is appreciated by Red Hat. Our collaboration with Red Hat has led to many new opportunities, and not only in delivering solutions that can increase agility and profitability for our customers. We have also been able to launch our own products that complement the Red Hat suite. This collaboration has been great for Crossvale and it’s gratifying to know that Red Hat values the relationship as much as we do.”

Red Hat, a leading provider of open-source software, has risen as a key partner for many organizations that require enterprise-grade solutions.

Tom Simmons, Director of Business Development at Red Hat said "Crossvale is a model partner for Red Hat. At the same time, they are building technical foundations built on open source technologies supported by Red Hat that allow their customers to be more agile and innovative. Winning ‘Commercial Application Platform Partner of the Year’ demonstrates their commitment to customer success."

Crossvale, a Red Hat Apex Premier Partner, specializes in helping organizations evaluate and adopt emerging technologies to solve complex business problems. By providing precision, quality and support of their customized solutions using Red Hat platforms, Crossvale has helped organizations in an array of verticals increase their agility and profitability.