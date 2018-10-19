Robert Winn, Family Physician, on Succeeding as an Exercise Beginner

Robert Winn teaches how you can succeed as someone new to exercise, relying on his own experiences.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Winn, a family physician, knows that exercise is a crucial part of a healthy lifestyle. He also understands that exercise can be intimidating. For people that are new to the world of fitness, walking into a gym may be terrifying. You may not know what to do or where to start, and it seems as if everyone else is a professional.

Exercise is an integral part of our overall health and one that is easy to neglect. Many Americans aren’t getting even close to the amount of physical activity that they should. The numerous health benefits and the knowledge that it’s good for you is enough motivation for some, but for many, that isn’t enough for creating lasting habits revolving around exercise. For those who really want to make the change and stick with it, there are a few other keys to succeeding as an exercise beginner.

“A few years ago, I decided to embark on a healthier lifestyle, both to support my health and so my patients would listen to my fitness advice,” says Robert Winn. With the support of a local gym, Winn was able to lose 50 pounds over the course of six months. Now, he’s a strong advocate for health and wants to help other exercise beginners to succeed in their journey.

Before beginning the journey to a healthier lifestyle, first, ask yourself why this is important to you. Identify a clear purpose that will serve as your motivation to push you through the times when you want to give up. Secondly, you should define what fitness means to you and make sure that definition is something that is attainable.

After determining what your goals, design a workout regime that will help you to achieve those goals. If you want to increase your endurance, then incorporate extended periods of cardiovascular exercise. If you're hoping to improve your strength, focus your efforts on strength and resistance training. Exercise should work for you and should align with the goals you want to accomplish.

Another key to success is to start small. If you expect to walk into the gym on the first day of your exercise plan with the goal to run two eight-minute miles, it’s likely you’ll feel discouraged and unmotivated to continue. Robert Winn suggests setting realistic goals and boundaries for yourself. Understand that it may be a slow process to get you to where you want to be. Don’t feel discouraged that your body can’t perform as well as someone who has exercised five days a week for the past year. Understand this is a journey and your path will differ from someone else's.

Finally, remove the invisible boundaries that are holding you back. If you feel you can’t work out because of the cost of joining a gym, exercise at home. If you’re reluctant to work out because you previously tried running and hating it, try swimming or Zumba. Understand that by making excuses, you’re only delaying your progress and hurting your health.

“It’s important to remember that getting in shape doesn’t have to cost an excessive amount of money. You don’t need to join a gym or buy anything to get started. I recommend setting aside just 30 minutes of every day to take a walk,” says Robert Winn.

By setting goals, designing a workout routine that matches those goals and getting rid of the whatever is holding you back, you’re setting yourself up for long-lasting success in fitness.



About Robert Winn

Robert Winn is a family physician living in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He earned his Doctorate in Medicine in 1998 from Hahnemann University School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Family Practice and Community Medicine. Robert Winn is passionate about health care reform and providing care to vulnerable and underserved communities.