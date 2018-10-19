Two Ways Intermountain Healthcare Is Improving Access To Healthcare In Utah
Intermountain made a $30,000 donation to the Kazan Clinic in rural Garfield and Wayne counties. Kazan Clinic is a member of the Behavioral Health Network, and its system of clinics serves uninsured or underpriviledged patients who need behavioral health services and referrals. Intermountain has helped support the clinic for about five years to enhance its care and staffing. Drop boxes for prescription medications have also been installed in the network for properly disposing unused or expired medication, which supports Intermountain's opioid misuse prevention work.
"Kazan Clinic has been very successful at helping more people get care much faster," says Debbie Hardy, community giving manager at Intermountain. "This partnership improves healthcare access to a wide area of Utah."
The Maliheh Free Clinic in Salt Lake City has received nearly $100,000 in Intermountain donations and grants since 2009. The clinic supports the uninsured with preventive care and patient education — specifically diabetes prevention. Intermountain gave a grant of more than $30,000 to their diabetes prevention clinic in May.
"The Maliheh Clinic has built a wonderful reputation for good care and education, particularly in the Pacific Islander population," says Hardy. "We've found Pacific Islanders feel safe attending classes and getting preventive treatment at the clinic."
