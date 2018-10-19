Linda Sepeda of Violet's Valentines to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

UNION CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopping for bras and bathing suits is an experience that most women dread. Even with stores filled with these items, many women can’t find anything to fit. One of the first things many women do after coming home is take off their bra.

Linda Sepeda is the founder and owner of Violet’s Valentines. Her mission is to eliminate the frustration and discomfort.

“Wearing a well-fitting bra is important for every woman,” says Linda. “Your outer clothing fits better, which can provide a boost in confidence, and also in how others perceive you.”

Linda took a professional bra fitting class for custom bra makers after dealing for several years with the asymmetry caused by a mastectomy, even after having had reconstruction. She had been sewing since junior high school and decided to make bras for herself. She discovered that she was far from alone! Of the four basic body types, as far as bra fitting goes, only one is well-represented in the commercial bra market. She was inspired to start her business using her skills to help anyone who wants a comfortable, well-fitting bra. She has since taken additional courses to design and create mastectomy bras and prostheses.

“A custom bra provides proper support that can avoid future back issues for women who wear a large cup size,” says Linda. “It can also avoid other uncomfortable or painful conditions, such as a wire that pokes them, sometimes to the point where a scar is created. Using the straps to provide support can affect circulation. Eighty percent of the support should come from the band and lower cup.”

Creating a properly fitting bra requires meticulous work. At least three fittings are required to achieve perfection. Linda does bra fittings at the client’s home, using a set of tester bras to determine the proper cup volume, breast diameter, and back band. Then the required customizations are noted. Very few women are completely symmetrical. Some have health issues that cause more obvious asymmetry, or may need more extreme design changes.

A trial custom bra is created, incorporating all the customizations. The fit of that bra is fine-tuned before the final bra is made.

Because of all the time and work required, a custom bra starts at $300, with a $50 from the fitting fee, bringing the cost to $250.

Linda says, “This often sounds outrageously expensive to a prospective client. I ask how many bras have you bought that don’t fit and are just lying uselessly in your lingerie drawer. If the woman can go into a store and buy a bra, then she doesn’t need my services unless she needs a very special design, but of course I will make her a bra if she wants one. Once that first bra is made, they can request another just by a phone call, text, or email. The cost is $250 if no design changes are requested, and I still deliver them personally. Design changes, such as lace, a plunge front, or a strapless bra, can be made, and the resulting bras fit as well as the original.”

“Most people are unaware that custom bras exist, and confuse “custom bra” with bra measurements taken at a store. I build a bra around a client, so the fit is truly unique.” says Linda. “When they try on their first made to measure bra they are thrilled with the beautiful fit, which makes their clothing fit better. Once the bra fits properly, we can design a custom swimsuit that includes a built-in custom bra.”

Linda also teaches classes where women learn to sew their own custom-made bras and finds it rewarding to see the students’ happy faces when they successfully finish their bra.

“Wearing a bra shouldn’t hurt,” says Linda. “I help my clients feel and look better and feel beautiful inside and out.”

CUTV news will feature Linda Sepeda in an interview with Jim Masters on October 19th at 1pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Linda Sepeda please visit www.violetsvalentines.com

