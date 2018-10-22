Kira Reed Lorsch announces $1 million dollar gift from the Thalians to UCLA Operation Mend

The Thalians kick swinging Holidays with a party and a donation of $1 million dollars to UCLA Operation Mend

The Thalians will be writing a big check to UCLA Operation Mend thanks to all of their generous donors including The Robert H. Lorsch Foundation and their 2018 Thalians Angel Madeline Gussman.” — Kira Reed Lorsch , president of the Thalians

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE THALIANS PLEDGE $1 MILLION TO UCLA OPERATION

MEND AND KICK OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH A

PARTY AT BEL AIR COUNTRY CLUB CHAIRED BY

PRESIDENT KIRA REED LORSCH

Special performances from Frank Stallone & Freda Payne and a special appearance Santa himself !

Beverly Hills Ca- For more than 60 years The Thalians have raised over 35 million dollars for mental health charities. Since 2011, The Thalians' main focus has been the well-being of America’s heroes of UCLA Operation Mend, established to treat U.S. military men and women severely wounded during service in Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2014, The Thalians made a pledge of $1 million to support mental health programs for UCLA Operation Mend patients and their families. The Thalians are thrilled to have growing support and have renewed their pledge of another $1 million.

You can help support The Thalians: Hollywood For Mental Health and celebrate the Holiday season by joining them for their Hollywood Holiday Party at Bel Air Country Club December 1, 2018. The Thalians President and event chair Kira Reed Lorsch says:

“I love that we are continuing to support Operation Mend at my alma mater UCLA. Guests to our Holiday soiree will enjoy cocktails, an elegant seated dinner, dancing to the Sinatra inspired Jimmy Carnelli Band with Special Guests Frank Stallone and Freda Payne. We will also have and luxury gift bags from Santa himself containing exclusive items like Kira’s Organic CBD Bronzing Cream by Donore.”

Seating is limited so please RSVP to 818.792.4510

Current Presidents Club Members: Gratis. Thalians and Guests $250 Per Person. Advance Payment Required by credit card or non-refundable check to: The Thalians 15451 San Fernando Mission Blvd. Ste. 100 Mission Hills CA 91345

For more information about the event and The Thalians please visit: http://thalians.org/

ABOUT THE THAILANS

Founded by the late Debbie Reynolds and led by long-time Chairman of the Board Ruta Lee, contributions have come through The Thalians’ generous donors and it’s Galas, a “who's who” of Hollywood elite honoring a Mr. or Ms. Wonderful with an award designed by Walt Disney himself. Honorees include Frank Sinatra, Shirley MacLaine, Gene Kelly, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lucille Ball, Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, James Stewart, Rita Hayworth, Liza Minnelli, Carol Burnett, Sally Field, Mary Tyler Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Clint Eastwood, Mickey Rooney, Hugh Hefner, and Smokey Robinson, to name a few. The Thalians current focus is the mental health of our returning U.S. Military men and women. http://thalians.org/

ABOUT KIRA REED LORSCH

Kira Reed Lorsch is an Emmy nominated actress and Emmy award winning, PGA producer. Kira spends her time giving back to numerous charitable organizations through the Robert H. Lorsch Foundation including The Thalians: Hollywood For Mental Health where she serves as President raising funds for UCLA Operation Mend. She also supports ShelterHopePetShop.org, is a member of The Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors (BOG) and Board of Trustees of the California Science Center, home of the Robert H. Lorsch Family Pavilion. Kira is the author of the best selling book SCORE How To Win The Girl of Your Dreams. Her latest project, the indie feature Acts of Desperation, is currently making the film festival rounds. See more about Kira at KiraReedLorsch.com IG @kirareedlorsch

