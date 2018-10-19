Introducing the recipe version of wheels on a suitcase - an obvious solution to make life easier

Australian company Easy Read Recipes introduces a "brilliant" new, easier to read and follow recipe format, that even caters for those with ADHD and Dyslexia.

This makes my brain smile!” — Amanda Savastio, Jersey City, USA

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As October is awareness month for both ADHD and Dyslexia, it is the perfect time to discover Easy Read Recipes by Leanne Foreman. This “brilliant” new recipe format has been developed to help all home cooks - including the one in five who have the challenge of ADHD or dyslexia - to create easy, nutritious and delicious dishes.

Most mothers of small children know all about the bewitching hour before dinner, as they try to prepare a nourishing meal while being distracted by tired and hungry children. They may be struggling to read a recipe that has a too-small, hard-to-read font, or is in a format that requires them to continually go back and forth between the ingredients and the method, while trying to stay on track.

That is until Leanne Foreman developed Easy Read Recipes - a recipe format that provides the cook with a low stress process, and the family with nutritious meals.

“The idea for a more logical recipe format began when I became a time poor mother to a son with autism and ADHD, and a daughter with dyslexia," said Leanne, a former Home Economics teacher.

"It became important for me to have quick and easy-to-read recipes to get the dinner on the table in the least amount of time.”

As her children grew to be teenagers, Leanne felt that it was even more important for them to learn to cook for themselves. However, this was problematic when recipe books were so difficult for them to read and follow. To solve this, she decided to use her studies in education, computing and nutrition to refine her recipes in order to help make cooking “real food, real easy”. She developed a now patented recipe formatting method that is used to create her easy to read recipes.

Leanne has incorporated over 25 subtle criteria needed to make her inclusive recipes as easy as possible for as many as possible to read and follow. She figured if it would help her children, it would help all cooks. As a result, she often gets asked, “Why aren’t all recipes written this way?”

Amanda Savastio from Jersey City, U.S.A. commented, “This makes my brain smile!”

So much like the addition of wheels to our suitcases makes travel easier, Leanne Foreman's new recipe format is an obvious solution to make cooking easier.