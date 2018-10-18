Dan “Tito” Davis’s Gringo Wins Gold Medal from Reader’s Favorite
“Out of the thousands of books submitted in the Readers’ Favorite book awards, I’m thrilled and grateful that they recognized my life story as worthy of the "Gold Metal,” said the books' author, Dan “Tito” Davis.
Gringo is Davis’s autobiography of his time on the run as an international fugitive from the US government and his eventual kidnapping and rendition from Venezuela. While he was a fugitive, he lived in and traveled through some of the world’s most dangerous places. Since his release from prison, Davis has been on a world tour, sharing his story and visiting some of those same places again as a free man. Along the way, he’s met with extreme sports athletes, explorers, and even the Dalai Lama.
According to the Portland Book Review, Davis is a famous South Dakota author, and the story of his life is what movies are made about.
Vincent Zandri, New York Times and USA Today Thriller Award-winning author of The Shroud Key and The Embalmer had this to say about Gringo; “Dan “Tito” Davis’s memoir, Gringo: My Life on the Edge as an International Fugitive, hit me with all the force of a rifle stock to the skull. Raw, edgy, told with the authenticity of a man who was forced to live with eyes in the back of his head, Gringo is both spellbinding as it is a remarkable book. There are times you’ll think you’re reading something that’s been made up. But then, you can’t possibly make this stuff up. Prepare yourself to work up a good sweat with this book. And prepare to stay up all night.”
The audiobook version of Gringo is finishing production and will be available in November 2018. Professionally voiced and produced, it is just over 9 hours long and will be available exclusively on Amazon.com and Audible.com.
Dan “Tito” Davis comes from a town in South Dakota so small that everyone knows their neighbor’s cat’s name. But once he got out, he made some noise. While at UNLV, he started manufacturing White Crosses, aka speed and soon had the Bandidos motorcycle club distributing ten million pills a week. After serving a five-year prison sentence, he got into the weed game, but soon after was set up on a phony charge by his childhood friend. Facing thirty years, Davis slipped into Mexico, not knowing a word of Spanish. He became Tito and began a thirteen-year odyssey that led him to an underground hideout for the Medellín Cartel in Colombia; through the jungles of the Darien Gap, the world’s most dangerous passageway; being interrogated in Cuba, and much more. Davis is discussing the rights to his story with multiple studios, agents and actors while he finds the best outlet for it. He can be reached through gringobook.com. A Wikipedia page about Davis can be found HERE.
San Francisco Book Review is a part of the City Book Review company and publishes more than 200 reviews a month in more than 40 genres. City Book Review has four review outlets, San Francisco, Manhattan, and Seattle Book Reviews, and Kids' BookBuzz. They also license three other publications, San Diego, Portland, and Tulsa Book Reviews. Independent authors are encouraged to check out all of the publications for review and marketing help and guidelines. Authors interested in having their books reviewed can visit the book submission guidelines page for City Book Review. Find great book reviews on all of their websites.
Heidi Rojek
City Book Review
855-741-8810
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter