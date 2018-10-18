Media Choice partners with Flowplayer to launch their OTT Xperience
- Users of the new platform will have a flawless video experience benefiting from the fastest player in the world with a size of only 5% of the YouTube player.
- Several media companies have signed up to use the new platform already before the launch including the widely successful Scoop Network, produced by FCCE.
Flowplayer, the leading provider of video platforms for performance and user experience, announces that she has been selected by Media Choice to power their new media-oriented white label multiscreen OTT Xperience platform at MIPCOM.
A unique user experience of the newly launched OTT platform has been the focus from the start and was the reason for selecting Flowplayer. Having access to the latest video player technology from Flowplayer, which is less than 5% of the size of the YouTube player, will bring amazingly fast playback experiences, without buffering, across all browsers. The customization possibilities of Flowplayer will allow integrating the player seamlessly within the product to provide a brand-consistent experience for all customers.
Media Choice is a leading provider of (non-)broadcast and OTT services who already delivers full end-to-end customized solutions from online media platforms to several of the largest digital broadcasters such as the RTL group. Based on their experience working with some of the most advanced digital media products they are launching a new fully managed OTT platform for digital media publishers. Already at launch, several digital media publishers have signed up to use the platform, including the worldwide recognized Scoop Network
"We have experience with and have evaluated several video players for our new platform. Flowplayer’s technology impressed us the most, based on their fast loading player and customization possibilities for us to create a fully brand-consistent experience within our platform. Our developers loved their APIs and were able to implement the player within weeks with an enriched UI/UX and full functionality for our WebApp. Now we are working on the implementation in other platforms and screens with the available SDK’s. And this is just the beginning of what we are capable of together with the partnership with Flowplayer and the available resources, experience and knowledge in the Media Choice Group, especially together with the OTT division Maxx-XS", says Marvin Kooij, COO/CDO at Media Choice.
"The Media Choice Group is one of the leading innovators for new digital media experiences. Together with the largest media companies, such as the RTL (Entertainment Group) they have pioneered online TV experiences for decades with Videoland and MovieMax. We are proud to have been selected as a partner for their next generation OTT platform and look forward to work with them and perfect the online media experience for their customers", says Emanuel Viklund, CEO at Flowplayer.
About Media Choice
Proudly we would like to introduce you to the Media choice family of companies. Specialized media companies that are all managed by passionate ‘brothers and sisters’. Each with its expertise and solutions for the media companies which we consider as friends of our family that we work for. Our dear family and lifelong friends have only grown over the years. The extreme loyalty was combined with the ongoing drive for efficiency and utilizing the latest technical media solutions. That's why we are Media(‘s) Choice.
About Flowplayer
Flowplayer provides a purpose-built video platform for digital media publishers to capture the video and live opportunity. The platform features next generation video technology including the fastest loading video player and the most sophisticated live streaming service. Already installed on an estimated 1 million sites Flowplayer is recognized as the fastest growing media player by SimilarTech.
