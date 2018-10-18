Kahner Global to Hold 3rd Annual Cannabis Private Investment Summit in Toronto on October 23, 2018
Sponsors Include Bennett Jones, Green Sky Labs, and Others Shaping Industry
Founded in 2015 by Noa Kahner of Kahner Global, The Cannabis Private Investment Summit Series is a leading educational conference offered exclusively to high-net-worth investors interested in the burgeoning cannabis industry. Kahner Global holds summits in New York, Beverly Hills, Fort Lauderdale, Toronto, and San Francisco. Each summit hosts approximately one hundred highly vetted investors and another select group of top entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and movement-makers.
Ranjeev (Ranj) Dhillon, Partner at Bennett Jones LLP, and the Summit’s co-host, commented: “Noa’s Cannabis Private Investment Summits have become the go-to conferences for serious, focused high-net-worth investors looking for industry-leading investment opportunities. The conversations are robust, informative, and timely, and the network results in market-moving connections.”
Among the leaders in the cannabis, finance, business, and public service sectors slated to speak at the Toronto summit are:
•Rehan Huda, CEO, Green Sky Labs – the Summit’s Platinum Sponsor
•Aaron Salz, Founder & CEO, Stoic Advisory Inc.
•Max Mausner, Senior Analyst, Vantage Asset Management Inc.
•Daniel Pearlstein, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Canopy Rivers
•Douglas J. Hannah, Managing Director, Silverleaf Advisors llc
•Ryan Ansin, Ansin Investments, LLC
•Arthur H. Kwan, MBA, President & CEO, CannaIncome Fund
•Sam Znaimer, WGD Partners
•Mowgli Holmes, Phylos Bioscience
•Daniel Sax, Founder & CEO, Sensi Properties
•Dooma Wendschuh, Co-Founder, Province Brands
•Kevin McGovern, Chairman and CEO, McGovern Capital & The Water Initiative
•Jose Bacellar, President & CEO, VerdeMed
•Benjamin Caplan, MD, CED Clinic
•Colin Webster, Founder and the Chief Executive Officer, Hero Ventures Ltd.
•Pat McCutcheon, CEO, MediPharm Labs
•Joel Sherlock, Chairman, Co-Founder, Vitalis Extraction Technology
For the full list of speakers and agenda, please visit http://www.cannabrunch.net/
The event will be held at Bennett Jones LLP (100 King St. W., Toronto).
Space permitting, please visit http://www.cannabrunch.net/ to request an invitation.
About Kahner Global and Founder, Noa Kahner
Kahner Global specializes in curating high-level investor conferences and events. The Cannabis Private Investment Summits are the premier conferences for institutional investors, family offices, and ultra high-net-worth investors. Hosted annually in New York City, Toronto, Fort Lauderdale, Beverly Hills, and soon to be San Francisco, the summits provide a highly bespoke conference experience and bring optimal deal flow to attending investors and entrepreneurs. Founder Noa Kahner began her career as Head of Business Development at an institutional investor conference company, where she developed conferences throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Noa received a Master in Business Administration from Baruch College, The Zicklin School of Business. In 2014, she was named a member of the Milken Young Leadership Circle and serves on its steering committee.
