Beter Decisions. Better Thinking. Better Outcomes. How to Go from Mind Full to Mindful Leadership.

New Book Shows Leaders the Benefits that Mindfulness Brings to Their Decision-Making, Thinking Capabilities, and Brain Health.PALM SPRINGS , CA, USA , October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stress and our overloaded brains are two of the underlying causes creating conflict, tension, and drama in the workplace. They also result in poor decision making and less-than-optimal thinking by leaders.
Daily juggling of data, reports, email, meetings, decisions, and way too much information has leaders operating in “mind full” modes. This is not good. A more effective method is to make decisions in a mindful mode, a skill that can be learned.
Learning how to shift into mindful mode is the focus of a new book by leadership author Steven Howard titled Better Decisions. Better Thinking. Better Outcomes. How to go from Mind Full to Mindful Leadership.
Howard says he wrote this book “because I have seen far too many good leaders make bad decisions that impacted their colleagues, their organizations, and their careers. Better Decisions. Better Thinking. Better Outcomes shows leaders how to shift from a “mind full” mode into mindful leadership skills.”
As best-selling author Wayne Turmel says of Better Decisions. Better Thinking. Better Outcomes, “The world is becoming more complicated, and making good decisions is both more important and increasingly difficult. This book helps you understand what’s happening to our brains, and what we can do about it.”
As a leader, the decisions you make and execute shape the lives of team members, colleagues, direct reports, customers, suppliers, and the communities in which you operate and live. Unfortunately, the majority of leaders are unaware of how stress, multitasking, and overtaxed brains trigger poor decisions, thinking, and outcomes.
“Leaders who make decisions when emotionally hijacked by the amygdala portion of their brains are effectively thinking like teenagers, whose brains have a fully formed amygdala but a still-forming hippocampus, the region of the brain where rational thinking and emotional regulation takes place,” explains Howard. “Not many organizations want their leaders to be making decisions with teenage-like brains.”
This book will help leaders become more cognizant of when stress is triggering them toward poor decision making. It will also help leaders become more aware of the many benefits that mindfulness practices will bring to their decision-making and thinking capabilities.
Better Decisions. Better Thinking. Better Outcomes is available through Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats. While aimed at leaders and decision makers, the tips and techniques in Better Decisions. Better Thinking. Better Outcomes can be used by anyone to reduce stress and improve the overall long-term health of their brains.
About Steven Howard
Steven Howard is an award-winning author of 20 books on leadership, management, corporate branding, and marketing. He specializes in creating and delivering leadership development curriculum for frontline leaders, mid-level leaders, and high-potential leaders. For over 25 years he has delivered leadership development programs in the U.S., Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa to numerous organizations and institutions. He is well-known for his truly international and multicultural perspective, having lived in the USA for 29 years, in Singapore for 21 years and in Australia for 12 years. He currently resides in Southern California.
