EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS JOINS NBC’S DAYTIME; SEMGENT IS VIEWED IN MORE THAN 30 MILLION HOMES

Exceptional Villas invited by Tammy Levent from Just Go Trav on NBC Daytime Show

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global luxury villa rental experts were invited by Tammy Levent, owner of Just Go Trav to participate in four segments on the very popular NBC’s Daytime programme. The first segment which featured the beautiful island of St Barts was released in October and was viewed by more than 30 million people in 180 cities. The segment talks about how St Barts is more beautiful than ever before and is ready for a wonderful 2019 season with some of the best villas in the Caribbean. For more information Click Here.

The remaining three segments will feature Greece and the Greek Islands, the beautiful Parknasilla Resort and Spa in the South West of Ireland and Chalet Les Anges which was voted as the world’s best ski chalet this year and is located in Zermatt in Switzerland.

Each of the segments is four minutes long and is a wonderful opportunity to showcase some of the beautiful holiday destinations around the world that Exceptional Villa feature.

“Tammy Levent from Just Go Trav is a total professional, and we really welcomed the opportunity of co-operating with her and her team,” says Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas. Exceptional Villas will also be participating in Task 2 which stands for Travel Agents Success kit. It is a very successful intensive training course organized by Tammy Levent for outstanding travel agents. Task 2 takes place in Hollywood in Florida between the dates of June 19th and June 22nd, 2019 and is a great opportunity for travel agents looking to achieve even greater success in their business.

The remaining three segments will air over the coming weeks at 10 am EST on NBC’s Daytime programme.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a European based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations all over the world. They have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and also providing a full and complimentary concierge service. This service includes organising all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and are filled with a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197

Alexandra Baradi

Exceptional Villas

+ 353 872232218

NBC Daytime