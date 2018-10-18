The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes a Defense of Medicinal Cannabis for Patients with Chronic Pain
Benjamin Caplan, M.D.
Benjamin Caplan, MD, Founder of CED Foundation and Chief Medical Officer of solo sciences inc (solo*), Featured as Expert
The vignette published today examines the case of a 31-year-old woman being prescribed opioids for complex long-standing regional pain. The two experts argued on why, in their opinions, medicinal cannabis should be prescribed or discouraged. Dr. Caplan presented the case for prescribing cannabis. He defended his position by noting many beneficial medical aspects of cannabis. Among those mentioned were its advantages as an analgesic over opioids, its anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects, as well as its ability to create a reduced stress response to the patient’s condition.
Ashesh (Alex) Shah, Founder and CEO of solo sciences inc. (solo*), complimented Dr. Caplan’s participation and expertise: “We are delighted to see Dr. Caplan’s work published in The New England Journal of Medicine. As the expert voice for solo* on topics such as the safety and efficacy of medicinal cannabis as well as the need for enhanced trust and transparency in the cannabis industry, we congratulate Ben. We also believe NEJM should be acknowledged for providing a platform for discourse regarding cannabis treatment options as they become more mainstream.”
About solo sciences inc
solo sciences inc (solo*) is an independent auditor of information and a conduit to collect direct consumer feedback. The Company’s primary mission is to protect consumers by filtering brands and simplifying the purchasing process. By evaluating the business practices and products of participating brands, and allowing those that qualify to become solo* Members, solo* provides consumers with objective, third-party verification of brands and products in a new industry that is still difficult to navigate for many consumers. Founded in December 2017, and with offices in Boston, New York, and Los Angeles, the solo* team united people from backgrounds in finance, industry, branding, and medical research to generate a technology that could create trust and transparency in the marketplace.
To learn more, visit solosciences.com
About CED Foundation
Created in 2017, CED Foundation was established with a single-minded purpose: to empower physicians and patients who need access to medicinal cannabis as an option in effective treatment plans. The Foundation strives to address a decades long campaign against medicinal cannabis which has resulted in a plague of misinformation that tragically stripped patients of a safe, and often desperately needed, medical option.
About CED Clinic
CED Clinic was formed in 2017 in order to provide medical services and oversight to individuals seeking cannabis treatment. With an ever-increasing amount of research linking cannabis to positive treatment outcomes, the clinic strongly supports a holistic approach to healthcare and wellness that includes medicinal cannabis. The clinic’s mission is to provide a comfortable and professional environment where patients and physicians can openly discuss medical cannabis and its benefits. The clinic offers comprehensive treatment oversight and has seen medicinal cannabis help patients overcome a wide variety of diseases. Among other ailments, CED Clinic patients have overcome emotionally devastating PTSD, quality-of-life destroying Lupus, the paralyzing effects of severe epilepsy, and debilitating chronic pain issues that had previously only been treatable using a litany of highly addictive opioids.
About Benjamin Caplan, MD.
Dr. Caplan (BA, Williams, 2003; MD, Tufts, 2010), a Boston native, speaks widely across the nation on the health benefits of cannabis. In the past 16 years, across 10 states, he has overseen 250,000 patients who reaped the health and benefits of medicinal cannabis. Patients in his practice present with a wide range of symptoms and ailments, and a clear majority experience relief, many after long and relatively unsuccessful traditional treatments.
Kimberly Macleod
kmacconnect
917.587.0069
email us here