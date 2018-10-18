Dollar Rent a Car Partners with Rental Cars UAE and Orders 200 Cars

Dollar Rent a Car has purchased 100 Ford Edge and 100 Dodge Challengers to be exclusively rented out through the company, RentalCarsUAE.com reports

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to CNN Travel, 16.01 million visitors were expected to visit the city of Dubai in 2017, and this is only one of many popular tourist destinations in the United Arab Emirates. In fact, the WTTC reports travel and tourism directly contributed $18.7 billion American dollars to the UAE's GDP in 2016. Part of this money came from the booming car rental industry in the region, and Rental Cars UAE continues to find new ways to ensure the needs of their clients are met.

"Dollar Rent a Car and Rental Cars UAS have partnered to make certain individuals have access to cars they enjoy driving. Dollar Rent a Car recently placed an order for 200 cars to be used for Rental Cars UAE exclusively. One hundred Ford Edge vehicles and 100 Dodge Challengers were purchased for this purpose, and clients are sure to enjoy their time behind the wheel of either vehicle, whether they wish to rent a car for a day or are in need of a monthly rent a car for long-term use," Arif Husain, spokesperson for Rental Cars UAE, announces.

The car rental industry continues to experience growth as the rental services are attractive to many. Expatriates in the country often select this option as opposed to purchasing a vehicle for personal use because many are transient residents. Furthermore, inbound tourists often elect to rent a car due to limited public transportation on most routes. High taxi fares also contribute to the popularity of rent a car services.

"Regardless of why a person is in need of a car, we can be of help. People in the area know they can count on us for fair pricing, open communication, and honesty at all times. In fact, clients who have used us in the past return again for these and numerous other reasons. To reward them for their loyalty, we offer membership plans, discounts, and more," Husain continues.

Some people don't feel comfortable driving in a new city, and Rental Cars UAE recognizes this. For individuals in this situation, a chauffeur service is offered for an additional fee. The driver is of great help in ensuring visitors get to their destination in a timely manner and see the beautiful parts of the region while doing so. This is only one of the many services offered through the company.

"Don't rely on public transportation or go with a car rental provider who offers a limited selection of vehicles and minimal customer service. We want your time in the UAE to be great from start to finish and do everything we can to ensure this is the case. The new cars we are now offering are only one way we work to achieve this goal. Contact us today to learn about others and book your rental right away," Husain states