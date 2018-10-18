Technology Entrepreneurs Help Startups Reach their Ultimate Potential
October 14, 2018
Synapse announces Innovation Summit Dates January 23-24
The event connects entrepreneurs and innovators with businesses and support organizations
TAMPA, Fla. (July 14, 2018) - The 2019 Synapse Innovation Summit dates have officially been released! The Summit returns to Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa on January 23-24. This ground-breaking event will expand upon the success of the March 2018 Synapse Innovation Summit, which brought together more than 3,200 attendees and 250 exhibitors representing innovators, entrepreneurs, corporations, investors, educators, students and community leaders. The Synapse Innovation Summit connects the thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Tampa Bay area and throughout Florida, creating opportunities for meaningful connections and collaborations.
The 2019 Synapse Innovation Summit will expand to host more than 5,000 attendees and more than 350 exhibitors across varied industries including (but not limited to) blockchain, fintech and cryptocurrency, medical innovations, defense, augmented reality/virtual reality/machine learning, Internet of Things, robotics and STEM, entertainment, culinary and hospitality, and more. Attendees will again be invited to compete for cash prizes through Innovation Challenges, pitch competitions and a Hackathon.
The 2019 Synapse Innovation Summit will be a nearly weeklong collaborative showcase of the best talents in the Tampa Bay region. By engaging leading partner organizations, the Synapse Innovation Summit will connect attendees with dynamic and engaging programming both inside the Amalie Arena main venue and in other facilities around Tampa Bay.
This year Synapse will invite the community to engage in a speaker nomination process facilitated through its online platform at www.synapsefl.com. Speaker proposal forms, sponsorship and exhibitor purchases will open on August 1st. Additional programming innovations will be revealed in the coming months.
The 2018 Summit hosted industry leaders as keynote speakers and panelists to discuss the future of innovation and explore opportunities for growth in Florida. Speaker highlights from last year include the CEO of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Dirk Ahlborn, IBM Chief Innovation Officer Bernard Meyerson, Southeast General Manager of Uber Technologies Kasra Moshkani, investor and developer Jeff Vinik, Henry Ford Health System Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Mark Coticchia and Water Street Tampa’s Innovation Hub CEO Lakshmi Shenoy, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, to name a few.
“In 2019 we look to take the summit to the next level and truly showcase all the exciting innovations stemming not just from Tampa Bay but the entire state of Florida. Stay tuned for more announcements.”
-Synapse Founder and Partner, Marc Blumenthal
About Synapse and the Synapse Innovation Summit:
The Synapse Innovation Summit offers the unique convergence of innovators, entrepreneurs, funders and supporting organizations who come together to showcase their talents, establish meaningful relationships and celebrate innovation in Tampa Bay.
In addition to the Innovation Summit, the Synapse digital platform and innovation challenges and Innovate Tampa Bay book, provide 24/7/365 connectivity for the innovation community.
