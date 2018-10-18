Massive two-day, 670-lot auction will be held November 9th and 10th by Woody Auction, online and in Douglass, Kansas
Original oil on board painting signed by the Swedish-born American painter Birger Sandzen (1871-1954).
Vintage 18kt yellow and white gold pin (or brooch) with 45 diamonds, 14 sapphires, 10 emeralds and 8 rubies.
The auction required months of planning and includes antiques and collectibles in many genres and categories. Online bidding via LiveAuctioneers & Invaluable.
Featured will be an incredible selection of sterling silver; the vast music box, phonograph, cabinet and furniture collection of Don and Carrol Lyle; a private doll collection; original Birger Sandzén artwork (to include a rare crayon drawing); 1st edition proof sets; a fabulous selection of Mt. Washington and Burmese; art glass; an historic Matthew Brady traveling photograph set; and Native American jewelry.
“It’s a selection that features a great mixture of antiques seldom seen, with the quantity and quality that we have at this auction,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. Bidders can register and bid online right now, at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc as well as https://connect.invaluable.com/Woody. Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. All online terms and conditions apply.
Day 1, on Friday, November 9th, starting at 5 pm Central time, will feature lots 1-250, to include an original oil on board painting signed by the Swedish-born American painter Birger Sandzén (1871-1954), titled In Boulder Canyon, Colorado (1949), in a 29 inch by 35 inch frame; and an untitled watercolor by Sandzén depicting pines, rocks and a lake, contained in a 26 ½ inch by 32 ¾ inch frame.
Lot 235 comprises ten historic photographs taken by Matthew Brady (1822-1896), one of the earliest photographers in American history, best known for his scenes of the Civil War. The group of ten photos includes such luminaries of the time as Gen. George Armstrong Custer, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and others, all in the original shipping container used to send to public schools during the 1930s to share.
The many beautiful objects in the auction include an unmarked Sevres two-handled vase, 20 ½ inches tall, with a deep cobalt blue background and a magnificent hand-painted telegraph scenic décor of a woman and cherubs; and a Meissen the Earth elemental ewer, 18 ½ inches tall, with a scene of a stage and a boar hunt presided over by Pan, Greek God of Earth and Field, and figures of Diana the Huntress.
Antiques from the turn of the century will feature a Victorian bride’s basket with a pink opaque satin mother of pearl moiré art glass bowl, with a fantastic gold enamel bird and branch décor, fitted on a cherub silverplate stand; and a great Victorian liqueur set having an elaborate cranberry art glass ship’s body with extensive gilt metal fittings and various fixtures and scenes that are mostly nautical-themed.
The silver category is extensive and includes a 1st edition proof set from the Franklin Mint of the Great Sailing Ships of History, consisting of 50 sterling silver ingots, with a total weight of 75,000 grains solid sterling silver; and a Franklin Mint limited edition proof set of 50 bank-marked sterling silver ingots, each weighing 1,000 grains. Both lots are in their original wooden cases and are dated 1973.
The category continues with an historical sterling silver footed bowl, marked “Black, Starr and Frost” (with an exclusive and rare design presented to one of just five prominent New York families), elaborate shell and scroll and leaf border, weighing over 1,000 grams total weight; and a 198-piece Grand Baroque sterling silver flatware set by Wallace, with a wooden silver chest with a lift-top and two additional drawers. The total weight of the flatware set is 10,274 grams.
Silver tea sets will feature an original Wood & Hughes (N.Y.) solid coin silver three-piece tea set, circa 1850-1875, having an elaborate body with embossed floral and melon design, and a vine handle and spout; and a seven-piece solid sterling silver tea set, with each piece marked “The Loring Andrews Company, Cincinnati USA”. The set includes a rare 29 inch by 18 inch tray weighing more than seven pounds, and is absolutely the finest tea service that Woody Auction has ever had the privilege to sell.
Day 2, Saturday, November 10th, will have a 9:30 am Central start time and will boast an eclectic mix of merchandise, starting with Lot 251. Items will range from a German bisque head doll, 36 inches tall, marked “Simon Halbig Heinrich Handewerck”, with a composition body and accessories that include a bracelet, brooch and mesh evening bag; and an English cameo figural swan head 9-inch laydown perfume having a cranberry body with exquisite cameo white overlay and a silver flip lid.
Lamps and lighting will feature a splendid Burmese 7-light centerpiece having two-tiered ruffled bowls with signed Clarke metal arms holding seven removable Burmese fairy lamps; a decorated Queen’s Burmese kerosene lamp, 14 ½ inches tall, marked “Thomas Webb & Sons” and with a beautiful branch, leaf and berry décor, in excellent condition; and (on Day 1), an unmarked 3-light leaded glass table lamp, 23 inches by 17 inches, with green leaf and pink blossom shade, set on a base marked “Handel”.
The jewelry category will be led by a vintage 18kt yellow and white gold pin (or brooch), containing 45 diamonds, with a total weight of over two karats, with VS1 quality, plus 14 sapphires, 10 emeralds and eight rubies, with an appraisal dated 1990; and one lot comprising 16 Native American turquoise, silver, gold and coral jewelry items, to include large pendants, ladies’ rings and a 14kt gold necklace.
Antique musical items will include an Edison Triumph music box in a handsome oak case, with a “Music Maker” cygnet horn and the original 38 inch by 25 ½ inch cylinder cabinet with two doors, each with two attached shelves; and an original round mahogany parlor table music box (the first one ever at Woody Auction), with a single drawer that opens to reveal a Columbia Grafonola disc player.
A preview will be held on Friday, November 9th, at 12 o’clock noon Central time. Online bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. This sale is subject to an 8.5 percent sales tax. For info, terms and conditions, visit the Woody Auction website: www.WoodyAuction.com. Updates are posted frequently.
Absentee bids will be accepted, with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline to submit an absentee bid is 12 noon on Wednesday, November 7th. For convenience, absentee bids may be submitted by fax at 316-746-2145, or e-mail at info@woodyauction.com. There’s no phone bidding.
For lodging, there are three hotels in the area. The Comfort Inn, in Augusta, KS (316-260-3006); the Holiday Inn Express, in Andover, KS (316-733-8833); and the Hampton Inn, in Derby, KS (316-425-7900) are all within a 15-20 minute drive from the Woody Auction facility. Woody Auction will conduct regular auction events in the Douglass location and occasionally at other venues in the area.
Woody Auction’s 5,000-square-foot showroom is located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass – south and east of Wichita, not far from I-35 and Hwy. 54/Kellogg Rd. Moving forward, most auctions will be held in the Douglass gallery, starting at 9:30 am Central time, unless otherwise noted. The firm has a full slate of auctions lined up for the rest of this year and into 2019. These will include the following:
• December 1, 2018 – Brilliant Period Cut Glass, antiques and other items.
• December 15, 2018 – Online-only auction
• January 5, 2019 – Online-only auction
• January 19, 2019 – Antique and furniture auction
• Feb. 2, 2019 – Antique auction
• Feb. 16, 2019 – Online-only auction
• March 9, 2019 – Art glass auction
• March 23, 2019 – Cut glass auction
• April 6, 2019 – Royal Bayreuth & R.S. Prussia auction
Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, you may call them at (316) 747-2694; or, you can e-mail them, at info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction and the auction on November 9th-10th visit www.woodyauction.com.
