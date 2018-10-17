Walking On Thin Ice in the Arctic - Raising Awareness for the Cholera Crisis in Yemen
Guinness World Record holder to travel to the Arctic Circle in Winter to raise money for the Humanitarian Crisis in YemenNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday Swap is raising awareness and financial support to purchase and distribute essential medicine in Yemen to combat the cholera epidemic, which is currently affecting over 1 million people and has already taken the lives of over 2,300 individuals in the past year.
https://www.gofundme.com/yemens-cholera-crisis
To kickstart the initiative, James Asquith, Holiday Swap CEO, will be travelling as close to the North Pole as possible (80 degrees north of the Arctic Circle, where it will be dark for 24 hours a day) on November 26, 2018 to shed light on the public health crisis in Yemen.
After Asquith officially became the youngest person to travel to all 196 countries in the world, he said of the fundraising project that “the purpose of this trip is to push my limits, as I trek through the Arctic during the 24-hour dark winter, and raise much needed awareness for the public health crisis that Yemen is currently facing.
“The crisis in Yemen is hugely under reported, and this trip 1,300 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle does not come without high risks; however, I am willing to take those risks to highlight this cause.”
The initial goal at Holiday Swap, initiated by the CLO Harley Auerbach, is to raise $50,000 to help fight against a very treatable and preventable disease. All donations are welcome, no matter how big or small. 100% of the contributions will go directly to supporting those suffering in Yemen.
