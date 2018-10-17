U-Are Technologies: How AI and AR Will Revolutionize Education
Recently, education has become a bit of a hot topic among educators and policy reformers across the globe. There has been some changes made to the education system over the last decade or so, but not significant enough to get noticed. We remain within a classroom centric paradigm with learning focused on keeping students in the classroom with the hope that they will eventually harbinger a better future and contribution to society as a whole.
Moreover, the current education system remains focused on the collective with individual growth neglected. Also, our classroom environment revolves around sharing information and knowledge, and not its practical implementation.
The current classroom environment doesn’t work for everyone. The challenges remain as teachers need to create a framework where everyone fits in and not the other way around where individual growth is not at all prioritised. The current education system fails miserably when it comes to individual growth, socialisation, and connecting with others. Students do stay in a classroom, but they hardly interact with each other during learning. This leads to no flow of ideas and makes learning a stagnant process.
So, how do we solve these problems?
Applied Technologies to the Rescue: Implementing AR and AI Solutions
The growth of technology has seen its roots grow into education. The two important technologies that we at U-Are Technologies think will impact education in future are AR and AI.
It is on all of us to utilise these technologies to make learning more personal and help individuals improve their critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and overall ability to work on different problems and fields.
Immersive Education
To facilitate the next generation to get a proper education, we need to utilise immersive education using AI and AR. Computers have already started providing the playing field for the learners, whereas AR is now focusing on making it more immersive than ever. With virtual reality headsets readily available in the market, it is now possible for learners to transform their learning experience. Smartphones are providing the necessary tools to enable it. They are cheap and can be paired with cheap and durable virtual reality headsets such as Google Cardboards.
When it comes to the true AR experience, technology like Microsoft Hololens completely transforms how we visualise and learn. With AR devices, we can transform our learning experience and enhance creativity with the use of visuals. The images and the surroundings look real and can open a new perspective to the learners. For example, you can change your open room into a solar system where you can interact with planets.
Using AR can unlock the possibility to learn abstract concepts much faster. Visuals always interact with our brain in a special way. Students in a classroom will feel fascinated when they see, feel, and interact with the topics that they are learning. There are already AR education apps available in the market. Some of the notable ones are MyLab, a chemistry-related AR app, and Universe Sandbox, which let you explore the universe.
Machines and Learning
Artificial intelligence is transforming our world as we speak. It is already into sports, finance, self-driving cars, and so on. Its impact on education is yet to be seen. So, will it be able to transform education? The question can be answered by looking at the student-teacher relationship. AI is now capable of learning about us. Text-to-speech and voice recognition advancements also enable machines to interact with us. Examples include Cortana, Siri, Amazon Echo, and so on.
With all the necessary tools, only time will tell when AI will be able to replace or at least help teachers understand students and their requirements. It can become the perfect teacher that revolves around the learner's needs.
The capabilities of artificial intelligence are endless, and we have just started to explore its possibilities. Self-driving cars, for example, are a prime example of how artificial intelligence can be used to improve the world around us. With AI, we will be more connected, will be more inclined towards learning meaningful things, and will be able to customise our path accordingly.
Final Thoughts
Our education system is changing and we are arguably on the brink of a revolution in this field. Effectively applying emerging technologies can not only help us understand our learning habits but also transform the classroom learning experience using AI and AR.
