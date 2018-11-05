Greystone.Net Announces Dalal Haldeman as 2018 John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award Winner
• Cares more than others think is wise
• Risks more than others think is safe
• Dreams more than others think is practical
• Expects more than others think is possible.
Dalal Haldeman, PhD, has been involved in science, education and healthcare marketing and communications for more than two decades. Most recently, she served as the inaugural Senior Vice President for Marketing and Communications at Johns Hopkins for eight years until her retirement earlier this year. Prior to Johns Hopkins, she was VP/Director of Marketing and Interactive Communications at the Cleveland Clinic.
At Johns Hopkins, Dr. Haldeman oversaw consumer research and engagement, e-strategy and brand expansion, data analysis and marketing, outreach and health information for wellness and disease prevention video production, multimedia and publications. She was also responsible for all media relations, public affairs and internal communications for Johns Hopkins Medicine, which is the umbrella organization for Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System.
Using intelligence and metrics from the planning and marketing team she established at Johns Hopkins, a comprehensive marketing and digital strategy was developed to make the organization appear at the top of digital searches for health information. Visits to the Johns Hopkins website jumped from 200,000 per month to almost five million per month. Dr. Haldeman also created a physician directory that included physician videos, which has also contributed to increased traffic to the Johns Hopkins Medicine site.
Upon learning of her selection for this honor, Dr. Haldeman said, "I am so honored to be recognized with the John Eudes Excellence award. John always looked beyond the horizon and always exhibited care and compassion and a great sense of humor. He meant a lot to many of us. Very early on he foresaw why internet strategies and digital technologies would be the future for how we connect and interact. I am so honored to be recognized at this very special internet national conference among colleagues in the field who carry the spirit of thinking outside the box and who strive to be pioneers in the field. Together we carry John’s legendary vision forward."
Kathy Divis, President and Co-Founder, and Mike Schneider, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder, Greystone.Net, said, “We at Greystone.Net, couldn’t be happier to bestow this award on Dr. Haldeman. She has been an inspiration to the industry for many years with her charming and calming intellect and personality. She’s a born leader with a vision broader than herself who exudes warmth and caring. She is a role model to so many and one who is always willing to mentor and shepherd others. She has a reputation of excellence in all she does. One of a kind. Congratulations, Dalal.”
About the Healthcare Internet Conference:
The Annual Healthcare Internet Conference brings together healthcare leaders from a variety of disciplines to collaborate and learn. It is three days dedicated to healthcare Marketing, Internet and Web Technology featuring case studies from leading hospital and healthcare organizations from across the nation, general sessions to inspire and broaden thinking about the impact of new technologies, an exhibit hall filled with technology and service solutions, and numerous networking opportunities for healthcare executives, consultants and product and service providers. The 22nd Annual Conference is being held November 5-7, 2018, in Scottsdale, AZ. www.hcic.net.
About Greystone.Net:
Atlanta-based Greystone.Net specializes in delivering Web solutions for healthcare organizations. Clients include hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and health plans nationwide. In addition to Internet, intranet and portal consulting services, Greystone.Net offers a wide array of products and services to enhance the healthcare Web site. A detailed description of the firm’s offerings is available at www.greystone.net.
