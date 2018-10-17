Is Hair Cloning the future of Hair Restoration?
Hair cloning uses approximately 50 healthy follicle cells or dermal papillae that are extracted using the FUE procedure from the subject's areas that are not bald. They are then Cryopreserved which is a process where biological constructs are preserved by cooling to shallow temperatures (typically -80 °C or -196 °C using). They would then be shipped to a facility where they can be multiplied (cloned) and grown in a culture. These newly produced cells can be re-implanted in the areas of hair loss where they would act healthy and produce hair.
Current laws prevent any cloning in Canada and the United at the moment, but doctors are working diligently to make hair cloning a reality in North America. 85% of men by the age of 50 years old will have significant hair loss according to the American hair loss association. And by the time Women turn 40 years old, 40% of them will experience hair loss, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.
"FUE hair transplant still stands as the best method for hair restoration while we wait for hair cloning to become a reality." Says Dr. Jones. It uses a cutting-edge technique where the surgeon carefully removes the donor's hairs and then the surgeon will then implant them into the treatment area(s) for an immediate result. There are also other options for hair restoration options such as PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) injections that use your blood platelets to stimulate growth, Minoxidil, a topical solution, Finasteride an oral regrowth medication and laser.
-30-
Dr. Robert Jones is recognized worldwide as an innovator in hair transplant techniques, leading the way with the latest technologies to hit the market since 2003. He was the first doctor in the world to perform large session FUE transplants. He now offers eyebrow and beard transplants and uses body hair transplants for those with limited donor sites and is the first to offer Celebrity non-shave FUE in Canada.
www.drrobertjones.com
To request an interview please contact publicist: Chris Binet, Publicist | Blend PR | o.416-907-0977 ext.4 | c. 416-567-4800 | chris@blendpr.com www.blendpr.com
Chris Binet
Blend PR
1-416-907-0977
email us here
Dr. Robert Jones