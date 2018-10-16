INVICTUS GAMES - INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

SUPERDRY, have a selection of key athletes and representatives of The Invictus Games available for interview opportunities on the 19th of October.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 17, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Australia, 17 October 2018) – Global sporting brand, SUPERDRY, are excited to announce their partnership with the Invictus Games 2018, as the Official Clothing Sponsor of the UK team. As part of this partnership, a selection of key athletes and representatives are available for interview opportunities on the morning of the 19th of October.Athletes will be available to speak about their journey to the games, their connection with the Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation HRH the Duke of Sussex and the upcoming games themselves.All interviews will take place on Friday the 19th October 2018.The following athletes and representatives are available for appointments:TEAM UK• Jayne Kavanagh, Chef de Mission, and close personal friend of the Duke of Sussex• Hannah ‘Poppy’ Pawsey, Athlete• Alan White, AthleteHELP FOR HEROES• Alex Hodges, Recovery Communications ManagerINVICTUS FOUNDATION• Dave Henson, RepresentativeSUPERDRY• James ‘Chipper’ Soosalu, Product Development• Andrea Cartwright, Group HR DirectorABOUT THE PARTNERSHIPThe Official Sportswear Partner for Team UK, Superdry, continue to follow the competitor’s journeys as the Invictus Games in Sydney 2018, presented by Jaguar Land Rover, draws closer.Superdry Sport’s in-house team of designers have been working hard on creating full technical kit for the UK competitors taking part in the international adaptive sporting competition in Sydney. Collaborating with Help for Heroes, the charity delivering and training Team UK, Superdry have drawn upon their guidance and expertise to ensure the specialist requirements of the Team are met, each piece of sports kit has been designed to help maximise sporting performance.The Invictus Games, was created by HRH Duke of Sussex in which wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans take part in sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing. Launching the first Invictus Games in London in 2014, the Prince said that the Games would “demonstrate the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and demonstrate life beyond disability”.This year’s Games in Australia will see more than 500 competitors from 17 nations expected to take part in 10 different adaptive sports. The Games will take place from 20 – 27 October with events being held across Greater Sydney, including Sydney Olympic Park and on and around Sydney Harbour.Alongside the overarching kit creation activity, Superdry have been following the competitors for the duration of their Invictus Games involvement. From the Team trials back in April, to the Team announcement that took place at Horse Guards Parade in London, onto the various UK-based training camps.To kick-start The Games in Australia, Superdry will be hosting an exclusive welcome event for Team UK and will also be present at the week-long Games following the action throughout, with their in-house team on hand to support the competitors on their journey to success.This partnership overall falls in line with a significant expansion of Superdry Sport’s offering in stores and online, following the opening of their first standalone Global Sports shops. Superdry Sport is designed to push the boundaries; combining extreme colours and graphics with pioneering fabrics, moisture wicking technology and impeccable attention to detail both inside and out.For further information please contact Jackson: jackson@tailormaid.com.auNotes to EditorsSuperdry is a Global Digital Brand, obsessed with design, quality and fit and committed to relentless innovation. We design and make affordable, premium-quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a unique purpose to help our customers feel amazing through wearing our clothes. We have a clear strategy for delivering continued growth via a disruptive multi-channel approached combining ecommerce, wholesale and physical stores. We operate in 52 countries, including our development markets of North America and China and have almost 5,000 colleagues globally.