Cato Introduces Self-Healing SD-WAN For Global Enterprises

Cato Cloud automatically recovers from network failures across the SD-WAN. Security infrastructure is updated in real-time for easy, non-stop operation.

As enterprises adopt SD-WAN, HA configurations are essential to meeting uptime objectives. Self-Healing SD-WAN makes HA easy and available to IT teams of all sizes.” — Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO of Cato Networks

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cato Networks, provider of Cato Cloud, the world's first secure, global SD-WAN as a service, announced today the expansion of its Self-Healing SD-WAN capabilities to global enterprises. With Cato’s new datacenter appliance and enhanced Self-Healing SD-WAN, Cato Cloud repairs outages occurring across the network of data centers, cloud resources, and branch offices. Cato’s Self-Healing SD-WAN converges networking and security infrastructure ensuring automatic alignment as network topology changes. This unique capability is essential for non-stop network operation for today’s global digital business.

“As enterprises adopt SD-WAN, high availability (HA) configurations are essential to meeting the uptime levels of MPLS and legacy security appliances. But designing for high availability is complicated because today’s enterprise infrastructure is more diverse and interconnected than ever. Cato Self-Healing SD-WAN architecture eliminates the extensive network design efforts and reduced the dependency on the scarce skills needed when planning an HA deployment," says Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO of Cato Networks.

Self-Healing SD-WAN Makes Delivering End-to-End High Availability Easy

Delivering network HA has been complicated by the transition to SD-WAN. Suddenly IT, not the carrier, must design for HA throughout the global network, an expensive and complicated process for many companies.

Cato’s Self-Healing SD-WAN makes end-to-end HA available to all companies. No longer must network architects anticipate how obscure failure scenarios in the network will impact the security, and by extension, application infrastructure. Cato Cloud heals itself, providing applications a consistent platform for continuous operation. Edge device failure, network transport failure, failover to a disaster recovery site, moving apps between datacenters or cloud providers and more — Cato Self-Healing SD-WAN solves network problems without requiring IT intervention.

Cato Cloud: Converged Healing For The Entire SD-WAN

To deliver end-to-end HA, Cato replaces the myriad of edge appliances, VNFs, and standalone services normally complicating HA design with a global, distributed cloud-scale packet engine, the Cato Cloud, that routes, optimizes, and secures an enterprise’s WAN and Internet traffic. Cato is expanding the Cato Cloud in two important ways — a new datacenter appliance and enhanced security rules that automatically adapt to network changes:

New Datacenter Appliance

Cato’s newest appliance, the X1700 Socket, enables large datacenters to benefit from Cato SD-WAN. The rackable device comes with redundant power supplies and hot-swappable hard drives, protecting datacenters against the most common component failures. Like the X1500, Cato’s branch SD-WAN device, the X1700 comes with HA for no additional recurring charge.

Follow-the-Network Security Rules

Cato is also announcing today an enhancement that allows Cato’s security rules to change dynamically with the network. Normally, as workloads move between locations or applications failover to disaster recovery sites, IT must manually update policies in firewalls and other security or networking appliances. Cato’s self-healing algorithms use enhanced BGP capabilities to detect new IP ranges and automatically update all relevant policies for zero-touch service continuity.

To learn more about Cato’s Self-Healing SD-WAN and how Cato improves uptime across tiers of the global networks, click here.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks provides organizations with a cloud-based and secure global SD-WAN. Cato delivers an integrated networking and security platform that securely connects all enterprise locations, people, and data. Cato Cloud cuts MPLS costs, improves performance between global locations and to cloud applications, eliminates branch appliances, provides secure Internet access everywhere, and seamlessly integrates mobile users and cloud datacenters into the WAN. Visit http://www.catonetworks.com and Twitter: @CatoNetworks.com