Fishers Uses Hesh Braverman’s Famous Cake Recipe for House-Made Event Cakes

Anyone from the Greater Philadelphia area knows the famous Hesh Braverman’s bakery, which was famous for their delicious cakes and baked goods. Fishers, located in Bensalem, PA, had the honor of training with and receiving Hesh’s famous cake recipe which they use for all cakes baked in-house.

Fishers is known for their event banquet halls that hold weddings, sweet 16’s, religious celebrations, and even corporate events. For any event, including catering to go, their cakes and baked goods are made on site. Fishers pride themselves on their Bakery Team being experts trained by the Culinary Institute of America.

Fishers is also incredibly thankful to have been given the chance to train with Hesh Braverman and learn his famous Chocolate Chip Pound Cake recipe. The bakery team learned the recipe, perfected it, and hasn’t changed a thing about it since.

“We had the unique opportunity of learning the famous Chocolate Chip Pound Cake recipe directly from the expert, Hesh Braverman,” said George Pavlis, owner of Fishers. “It sets Fishers apart from the competition because we make all baked goods in our own bakery on site!”

There are very few restaurants, caterers, and banquet halls that can say they make all their cakes and baked goods on site. Many often order their desserts from outside bakeries or factories, which can mean the goods have been frozen to maintain integrity and freshness.

Luckily, all Fishers employees need to do is follow the sweet delicious smells behind the kitchen into their bakery. Hesh Braverman helped Fishers set up their bakery, so it is guaranteed top of the line. The Bakery Team is constantly looking for ways to improve upon the art of baking and their skillsets to ensure top industry quality cakes.

“The Fishers Bakery Team aims to reach all of your senses when tasting our cakes like taste, smell, sight, and touch,” Pavlis said. “We want our customers to get a full experience with fresh and delicious cakes and bakery items!”

The Bakery can supply a cake for any event, whether it be on site in the Fishers banquet halls or catering to go. The bakery asks you to order all cakes in advance in order to give you exactly what you want in a perfected manner.

If you’re ordering a simple cake, it can be ordered over the phone. However, if you are ordering a more complex cake for a wedding or Sweet 16, a consultation is required to go over design.

Regardless of what type of cake you are ordering, you’re guaranteed it will be fresh and delicious! Call Fishers today at 215-244-9777 to discuss your cake or stop by to see and smell for yourself!



More About Fishers:

Whether you are planning your wedding day, a Sweet 16, a Corporate Event, or just want to relax and grab a bite to eat and maybe catch a show, Fisher’s offers an experience second to none. Their full-service facilities, accommodating staff, and incredible dining and drink options are sure to please. Located at 1858 Street Road, Bensalem PA, stop by today to tour the facility and see why Fishers is a leader of the pack. Call us today for more information about our facility, bakery items, and special events we can host for you at 215-244-9777!

