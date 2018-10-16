Intermountain Precision Genomics Launches NGS ONE Genomics Services
Helaman Escobar, Director of Intermountain’s Translational Science Center said, “We are thrilled to offer access to the technology and expertise of our high-throughput genomics center to a broader audience of clinicians and researchers.” Escobar adds “We specifically designed the NGS ONE™ service to be simple and intuitive to deliver solutions at scale for studies in precision medicine, research and other fields of science. The service is offered at an attractive price while providing a unique, collaborative environment for outside investigators to work directly with our scientists.”
NGS ONE™ supports projects where whole genome, human whole exome and RNASeq experiments are required. With options available that provide the best combination of pricing, data yields and high sample throughput, NGS ONE™ is designed to accommodate projects of different types and sizes. It aligns with Intermountain Healthcare’s commitment to helping people live the healthiest lives possible by advancing molecular knowledge in health and disease.
Intermountain Precision Genomics and NGS ONE™ are services provided by Intermountain Healthcare. Working at the forefront of medical science and technology, Intermountain Precision Genomics leverages the power of next-generation sequencing and state-of-the art genomic technology to enable translational research. Intermountain Healthcare is widely recognized as leader in clinical improvement and transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about NGS ONE™, visit: www.ngsone.org or ngsone@imail.org, or call (833) 4-NGSONE.
Daron Cowley
Intermountain Healthcare
801-442-2834
email us here