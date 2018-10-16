November is National Adoption Month
This November is National Adoption Month, a time to increase national awareness to the need for adoption from foster care. Samaritas offers an adoption program, Lutheran Adoption Service, that works to provide a safe, loving, and stable home for the children in foster care in Michigan.
National Adoption Month was created to bring attention to the need for permanent families for children in the U.S. foster care system and to support the professionals working to find them homes. The initiative is funded by the Children's Bureau through a partnership with AdoptUSKids and Child Welfare Information Gateway.
The theme for 2018 is "In Their Own Words: Lifting Up Youth Voices;" an effort to informally and formally provide opportunities for young people to share their voice and perspective on adoption and foster care. Hearing from children that have been reunited with their family, have achieved permanency with an adoptive family, or have entered adulthood independently could help educate, inform, and shape current processes and policies on adoption in Michigan and nationwide.
Lutheran Adoption Service Walks Michigan Families through the Adoption Process
Lutheran Adoption Service provides adoption services in Michigan to all people, regardless of faith. Adoption opportunities are not limited to certain family compositions, those who are wealthy, or those with other children. They seek to provide children in foster care with a permanent, secure, and loving family.
Those looking to begin the adoption process during National Adoption Month can make inquiries, attend a 2-hour orientation, and fill out an adoption application to begin the process of giving a child or sibling group a forever home.
Find out how you can become an adoptive parent to a child in need by making an inquiry on the Lutheran Adoption Service website.
About Lutheran Adoption Service
As a jointly owned subsidiary corporation of Samaritas and Wellspring Lutheran Services, Lutheran Adoption Service has found homes for thousands of Michigan foster care youth. They have 10 offices around the state that handle adoptions, including offices in Troy, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, and Jackson.
About Samaritas
Samaritas, one of the state’s largest faith-based nonprofits, has been sending ripples of positive change into Michigan communities since 1934. Samaritas serves people of all ages and backgrounds including providing resettlement services for New Americans, adoption and foster care, and at-home services, and residential communities for seniors and persons with disabilities, through assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care. Affordable living residential communities also are available for independent seniors, families and persons with disabilities.
More than safe harbor in crisis, Samaritas comes through, when others don’t, with a path home. Samaritas connects all people based on their individual circumstances with the families and communities that will empower them to live their fullest life possible. Potential fulfilled, those served then promote the dignity of others, launching into the community an unending ripple effect of transformation.
