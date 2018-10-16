ICONICS Announces Digital Twins for Smart Spaces Solution
ICONICS today announced the launch of its Digital Twins for Smart Spaces solution, built on Microsoft’s Azure Digital Twins solution.FOXBOROUGH, MA, USA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICONICS is a global automation software provider and six-time winner of the Microsoft Partner of the Year award. The company provides advanced web-enabled OPC UA and BACnet certified visualization, analytics, and mobile software solutions for any energy, manufacturing, industrial or building automation application. ICONICS today announced the launch of its Digital Twins for Smart Spaces solution, built on Microsoft’s Azure Digital Twins solution, which provides virtual modeling capabilities for physical environments.
ICONICS’ Digital Twins for Smart Spaces solution delivers value in four key areas: energy efficiency, fault detection, occupancy, and comfort. By focusing on these areas of improvement, the Smart Spaces dashboard empowers facility managers, property owners, sustainability directors, and C-level executives to reduce their energy consumption and improve employee productivity through optimized comfort.
The Smart Spaces solution performs real-time visualization, collection, and analysis of energy and equipment data coming from any building automation system or directly from IoT sensors. This gives building owners insight into the health of their portfolio, allows them to compare buildings to focus on best vs. worst performers, and uses big data analytics to deliver significant energy savings. The fault detection module applies artificial intelligence rules to predict when equipment might fail or use more energy than necessary. By integrating Azure Machine Learning, these predictions will grow more insightful over time, enabling facility managers to prioritize maintenance and remediation.
Now, with Azure Digital Twins, ICONICS is able to bring even more advanced capabilities to its smart building solutions. ICONICS has incorporated the Azure Digital Twins object models and spatial intelligence graph to encompass powerful use cases around optimizing space utilization, improving occupant comfort, and maximizing building management efficiency.
“We already process over 157 million records per day from Microsoft buildings in the Puget Sound region,” said Russ Agrusa, President and CEO of ICONICS. “When fully implemented, Microsoft Azure Digital Twins will give us the hyper-scalability to manage that data more efficiently and deliver even faster responses to our customers, on any device.”
Rimes Mortimer, General Manager of Applied Innovation at Microsoft Digital said, “ICONICS is a longtime Microsoft partner that continues to drive innovation with their new Digital Twins for Smart Spaces solution. They were the first building energy partner to adopt the Microsoft Azure Digital Twins platform, taking advantage of its predefined data schemas and advanced computing capabilities. ICONICS pulls telemetry from equipment and facilities, uncovering insights that can help reduce operating costs and improve tenant satisfaction.”
