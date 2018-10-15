World Traditions Welcome - Be Part Of A MultiCultural Event In Haverhill
Want to be part of a MultiCultural event in Haverhill in 2019 that showcases world traditions in food, art and dance? Read more below...
In every country there are traditional garments, special foods, arts and crafts and dance rituals that locals live with day by day, and that visitors partake in with a smile.
To cultivate that energy in the City of Haverhill is a big task, and it's one that the Haverhill Cultural Council, a member of the Massachusetts Cultural Council, is willing to take on with the same flair that other cultures put into their traditions.
Bringing together people from North and South America, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean Islands and Europe in one place is the hope of the HCC that is exploring the interest in a multi-cultural event celebrating the traditions of song, food, art, and dance from anywhere -- our own backyards to across the globe. A committee is coming together and the Council is looking to engage the public in a variety of roles to see this through said Hartell Johnson, who along with Alison Colby-Campbell presented the idea to HCC after they were inspired by participating in the Mass Cultural-Council Institute in Worcester. The first planning meeting is set for October 17, 2018
"We are looking to highlight food, art and music that makes people feel like home, even though that might be a million miles away. It can come from other countries or other neighborhoods. Sharing these special cultures with others is what the Multi-cultural Festival should highlight", says Johnson.
Those who are interested in helping to plan and execute this festival should contact Hartell through the Haverhill Cultural Council via email at Haverhill.Grants@gmail.com.
You can find out more about the Haverhill Cultural Council by visiting http://www.mass-culture.org or on Facebook or Twitter under "Haverhill Cultural Council"
