Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS: ANAV) Launches New Marketing Department in the Philippines
Having hosted an event on September 30th to discuss and celebrate the announcement, over 900 people were in attendance. With just standing room as a result, the Alpha team was overwhelmed by the warm reception and feedback.
During the event, Mr. Eleazar P. Rivera, Founder and CEO of Alpha, announced the new Marketing Campaigned Arm of Alpha Network. As part of the announcement, RejuViLife International Inc. will be renamed WellnessPro Global Inc., opening in 7 additional countries. Previous products, like the MORGAN Café 10 sachet per box will now be called the PROVida Coffee Drink Mix at 20 sachet per box. Including bigger packaging and a more sophisticated appearance, the rebranding is designed to rejuvenate the company’s future success.
“This new marketing campaign department will help us reach even more people, communities, and segments throughout the world,” said Dr. Dato Ronie Tan, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. “We want to reach hundreds of millions in revenue over the next few years, and we won’t be able to do that without adding new vital product lines that support people’s basic wants and needs.”
Both Tan and Rivera confirmed that their company’s mission still remains the same: investing in present and future health for all consumers. They will follow their 4-pillars philosophy to make it happen: Gift of Life, Gift of Health, Gift of Lifestyle, and Gift of Wealth.
For more information: https://www.rejuvilife.com & https://www.anavexchange.com
Eleazar Rivera
Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc.
888-770-5084
email us here
