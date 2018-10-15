solo sciences inc (solo*) Announces DomPen as Charter Member Brand
The solo* trust mark
DomPen, The Pack Company LLC, joins solo* as charter member brand to verify their packaged cannabis products and share consumer feedback and insights.
Ashesh (Alex) Shah commented: “DomPen is an established, go-to brand in the marketplace with a commitment to providing its customer base with quality, state-of-the-art, trusted products. We have been working with DomPen to project that trust through a thorough validation of their practices and product testing. DomPen passed our rigorous vetting process with flying colors, and we are delighted to welcome them to solo* as a charter member brand. We look forward to positioning them prominently as their products earn and display the solo* proprietary trustmark, the solo*CODE, in dispensaries before the end of this year.”
Dominic (Dom) Murphy, creator of DomPen, added: “Cannabis holds very clear promise as a healthier alternative to potentially harmful pharmaceutical and recreational drugs. Because of this, our guiding mission at DomPen is to destigmatize cannabis. We have known that achieving this goal will also require verifying our product information and providing a measure of trust and transparency to our consumers. We believe solo* is an optimal partner to help us, and our entire industry, advance this mission.”
As more brands and consumers come to rely on solo* to convey or discern the quality and verification of a product, the industry will find it easier to elevate the companies that provide the greatest trust, transparency, and safety. Furthermore, increased participation will generate a 360-degree feedback loop via mobile application, enabling consumers to make increasingly better and safer decisions.
About solo sciences inc
solo sciences inc (“solo*”) is an independent auditor of information and a conduit to collect direct consumer feedback. The Company’s primary mission is to protect consumers by filtering brands and simplifying the purchasing process. By evaluating the business practices and products of participating brands, and allowing those that qualify to become solo* Members, solo* provides consumers with objective, third-party verification of brands and products in a new industry that is still difficult to navigate for many consumers. Founded in December 2017, and with offices in Boston, New York, and Los Angeles, the solo* team united people from backgrounds in finance, industry, branding, and medical research to generate a technology that could create trust and transparency in the marketplace.
To learn more, visit solosciences.com
About DomPen
DomPen (“The Pack Company LLC”) creates the most consistent, flavorful, and easy-to-use vape products on the market. Founded in 2015 in Los Angeles by Jake Catt, Ish Gonzalez, and Dominic Murphy, DomPen’s all-in-one design and button-less draw ensures the simplest and most discreet means of consumption. DomPen provides a solvent-free and natural vape product that uses a blend of organic fruit terpenes to create pens with a pure and natural taste.
To learn more, visit www.dompen.co.
