New Intermountain Layton Hospital Opens
The 300,000-square-foot building has 43 beds and offers a large variety of services
The 300,000-square-foot building, located at 201 W. Layton Parkway, has 43 beds and will serve a growing Davis County population.
Stephen Hawley, a Syracuse resident, was the first patient to have surgery. “It’s interesting and kind of neat in a way to be the first,” says Hawley. “I think the doctors are going to spend more time and focus on me, so that’s a good thing. The staff all seem excited for the grand opening.”
Hawley moved to Utah from California more than a decade ago for his job. “I love it here. It’s beautiful and so quiet and peaceful,” he says.
Intermountain Layton Hospital is much closer to Hawley’s home in Syracuse, Utah, a small, growing town just east of the Great Salt Lake. The next nearest Intermountain hospital, Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital, is a 30-minute drive away. “During my recovery from surgery it will be nice to have only a 5- to 10-minute drive home,” he says.
Until now, most Davis County residents have had to travel outside the county for services from Intermountain.
"We're proud to be your new neighbor," hospital administrator Judy Williamson said at a ribbon cutting ceremony. "Intermountain Healthcare has a long history of support from our local communities and wouldn't be here today without the support from Layton City and Intermountain leaders.”
Intermountain Layton Hospital is Intermountain's 23rd hospital and the first hospital to be opened in almost a decade. Intermountain Park City Hospital and Intermountain Riverton Hospital were the last hospitals to open, and both started serving patients in 2009. A 24th hospital, Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital, is currently under construction and scheduled to open in 2020.
Services to be provided at Intermountain Layton Hospital and the services include:
• Major services include emergency services, women and newborn, special care nursery, surgical services, and infusion therapy.
• The labor and delivery unit includes dedicated rooms for low-intervention birthing — complete with water laboring tubs — for mothers looking for a "home birth" experience in the safety of a hospital.
• Outpatient Clinics have been open since September 2017 and include: Primary Children's Outpatient Services, Layton Parkway Clinic, Northern Utah Pediatrics, a retail pharmacy, and additional physician offices.
• The Layton Clinic InstaCare located at Antelope Dr. will be moving to the Layton Parkway Clinic on the hospital campus later this year.
Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 23 hospitals, 170 clinics, a Medical Group with about 2,300 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health plans group called SelectHealth, and other medical services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit www.intermountainhealthcare.org.
Daron Cowley
Intermountain Healthcare
801-442-2834
email us here