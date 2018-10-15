Gulf Management Systems to Attend 2018 IPPA
New Florida-based member of leading national trade association related to payroll and taxes for employers of all sizes to showcase myriad of premium payroll-oriented services; JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix to play host for October 17 to 19 event.
Clearwater, FL – October 4, 2018 – Gulf Management Systems, a Clearwater, Florida-based merchant provider of premium payment processing solutions, announced its intentions to attend the 2018 IPPA Business Excellence Conference, scheduled to take place from October 17 to 19 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Arizona. Gulf Management is a new member of the leading national trade association related to payroll and taxes for employers of all sizes (IPPA) and plans on showcasing its myriad of innovative payment-oriented services at the Conference including those associated with direct deposit and credit payments options.
The IPPA is comprised of privately-held companies whose primary function is the preparation of payroll and related taxes for employers of all sizes. Its broad base of independent service bureaus – large and small – is dedicated to offering the best client service and the most advanced technology. The Association prides itself on a proven track record of providing competitive solutions for today’s marketplace.
Gulf Management Systems’ payment specialists create custom payment solutions for businesses at transparent rates, seeking to become partners will all of its clients. From start to finish, Gulf representatives ensure each client’s success, providing them with a plethora of options to best serve their customers and simplify payment processing via a scalable and personalized approach. Since 1992, the company has boosted productivity and savings for businesses through its technology and payment processing expertise.
What’s more, as an all-in-one payment processor specializing in technology-enabled debit card, credit payments, ACH, EFT, e-commerce and direct deposit services, Gulf Management Systems brings the experience demanded of all types of businesses, boasting the capability to handle all points of the payment process for an operation.
“We are committed to our customers by way of unique customer service – different from most payment processing providers,” says Charles G. Billone, President of Gulf Management Systems. “Each of our accounts is supplemented by a hands-on, dedicated personalized coach that supports the client, and this coach puts in the required effort to set up the account, learn the essence of the client’s business and provide a detailed orientation to ensure the user is well-versed with regard to processing as to avoid any errors or delays – thus contributing to their overall confidence as a merchant.
“At this year’s IPPA Business Excellence Conference, we plan on exhibiting these characteristics for all attendees via demonstrations and discussions to show what kind of organization we are in the world of employee payment solutions.”
Gulf Management also became PCI Compliant in 2017, meaning each of its clients could rest assured knowing they receive the highest level of security. Benefits of PCI Compliancy include decreased risk of-of a security breach, obtainment of a guideline standard regarding how to handle data, peace of mind knowing data is secure and avoidance of costly fines.
Gulf Management Systems is located at 2753 SR 580 Suite 212 in Clearwater and can be reached by calling (800) 947-3156. For more information visit www.GulfManagementSystems.com or email operations@GulfManagementSystems.com.
John Toston
Gulf Management Systems
800-947-3156
email us here